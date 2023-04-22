Emily Dickinson clear favourite for Ascot Gold Cup after demolishing rivals in Vintage Crop Stakes

Emily Dickinson is a best-price 4-1 favourite for the Ascot Gold Cup after a commanding performance in the Vintage Crop Stakes.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly had looked a future staying star when running away with the Group 3 Loughbrown Stakes over 2m on her final start at three and was already joint-favourite for the Ascot Gold Cup before her return here.

Dropping back to 1m6f for this Listed contest, Ryan Moore had Emily Dickinson in second behind the front-running market leader French Claim, but ranged up alongside the Paddy Twomey-trained colt before being pushed out to win by a comfortable five lengths.

Bookmakers across the board reacted by installing the winner as 4-1 favourite (from around 6-1) for the Royal Ascot Group 1, with Betfair Sportsbook also cutting her to 12-1 (from 25) for the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

O'Brien said: "She stays very well, loves that trip and relaxes well, which is key. The plan was to come here and then go to Leopardstown for the Saval Beg then hopefully she will go from there to the Gold Cup.

"She's the first filly we've had that stays so well. She has class as well, so it is very exciting."

Listed double

Jessica Harrington's stable continues to thrive and she saddled two Listed winners on the card, with Ocean Quest displaying blistering speed to land the Committed Stakes and Village Voice storming home in the Salsabil Stakes.

Ocean Quest had some notable form from her juvenile campaign, including a narrow second on her last start in the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh, but she looks an even better prospect at three.

The 10-1 shot put in an imperious display over in the 5½f contest, sprinting clear under Shane Foley to put six lengths between herself and Aesop's Fables, with 4-5 favourite The Antarctic back in third.

Ocean Quest runs away with the Listed Committed Stakes for trainer Jessica Harrington Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Assistant trainer Kate Harrington was impressed by the performance and cited the Commonwealth Cup as a possible target for the daughter of Sioux Nation.

"She was very good there," said Harrington. "She was going to go to the Cheveley Park last year but pulled a muscle beforehand so we put her away for the rest of the season.

"We knew she was good last season. We bided our time with her and let her strengthen up. Her owners have been rewarded with their patience. The Commonwealth Cup is her likely target."

Village Voice stayed on strongly in the 1m2f Salsabil Stakes to score by three-quarters of a length from the Aidan O'Brien-trained Jackie Oh to bring up a landmark victory for jockey Ronan Whelan, who was riding his first winner for the Harrington team, who also saddled Foniska to finish third.

Kate Harrington said: "She was very brave to go through the gap and has done it really nicely. I imagine we will go to the Ribblesdale with her. Foniska ran a cracker but boiled over a little bit beforehand and wants a bit better ground. She will hopefully come on a ton for that."

