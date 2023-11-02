'She's come good now' - 50-1 winner Harthill heads big-priced one-two for trainer David Dennis

Any frustration trainer David Dennis may have felt by running two of his horses against each other in the 2m2½f handicap hurdle soon disappeared when 50-1 shot Harthill got the better of stablemate Libor Lad .

The runner-up beat three subsequent winners when second at Perth in September and the 9-1 shot filled the same position again as Harthill landed her first success at the eighth attempt under Sam Twiston-Davies.

A £1 stake on Dennis’s runners in a Tote Exacta paid out £670.70 and the Northamptonshire trainer said: “It’s not ideal entering two in one race, but it’s a local track.

“Libor Lad has been balloted out twice in the last week. He’s in at Huntingdon again on Sunday and probably wouldn’t have got in even if it’s on, so I was in a bit of a corner.

“I’m delighted for Harthill’s owner Emma Stewart, who’s at home. Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it today, but she’s waited a long time since the mare was a three-year-old; she’s come good now.

“They both want soft ground and they’re both big horses who will jump fences in time, so this is very much a stepping stone towards that.”

Graded target

Nickle Back followed up last month’s chasing debut victory at Warwick to land the feature 2m3½f handicap. James Best helped the seven-year-old defy a 10lb rise and the 19-length winner will be aimed at next month’s Grade 2 John Francome Novices’ Chase at Newbury by trainer Sarah Humphrey.

Smart reappearance

Bowenspark was last seen finishing fourth in Grade 2 company at Aintree’s Grand National meeting and the dual bumper winner made a successful hurdling debut under Richard Patrick for Henry Daly.

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here .