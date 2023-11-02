'Lovely old boy' Muscika continues winning groove to give Cieren Fallon 56-1 treble

The evergreen Muscika continued his resurgence with a third course-and-distance success in the 6f handicap and sealed a 56-1 treble for Cieren Fallon .

The David O'Meara-trained nine-year-old had not been seen since winning at Epsom in August, but notched a 16th career victory on his 104th start when landing the spoils by one and a half lengths.

Fallon told Sky Sports Racing: "He's a lovely old boy. The last day at Epsom went really well and today went the same, he jumped out and has a nice gate speed, which is good from a low draw here.

"We went a nice enough gallop but I didn't have to use too much petrol and he travelled into it well. He's really found his form again."

Muscika capped a three-timer for the in-form Fallon, who also won aboard Swindon in the 7f maiden and the odds-on To Catch A Thief in the 1m1½f novice.

He added: "I've been very lucky with some very good rides, and please God this can continue on into the weekend."

Winning run

Clive Cox's strong run of form continued when he made it three winners on the bounce with Engineer's success in the 6f maiden.

After a double at Kempton on Wednesday, Cox struck with the son of Showcasing, who got off the mark under John Fahy.

Course specialist

Visibility landed a fifth win at the track when bravely scoring in the 7f handicap.

