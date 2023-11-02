'To pull out again and hold off the second was a good performance' - Cheltenham fourth Lecky makes winning hurdles debut

It is quite unusual to see a horse placed in the Champion Bumper make his hurdles debut over a staying trip, but Cheltenham fourth Lecky Watson took it in his stride with victory in the 2m7f maiden hurdle for champion trainer Willie Mullins.

The 4-7 favourite did not manage to win in five bumpers last season and looked far from certain to score here jumping the final flight, but he got on top close home to see off 14-1 shot Rushmount by a neck.

The imposing son of Valirann did not seem stretched by the trip and rider Paul Townend was impressed.

He said: "It was a lovely performance, he loves jumping. He was fresh and gassy through the race, so to pull out again and hold off the second horse was a good performance for one of ours at this time of the year. He can only improve.

"I loved his attitude. He surprised me how well he pulled out over the trip considering how fresh and keen he was. He's a lovely horse for the winter and hopefully he can keep developing. He's definitely a staying chaser eventually."

Kennedy sweet on Mango

Probably the most eyecatching performance came from the Gordon Elliott-trained Mollys Mango, who made a successful hurdling debut under Jack Kennedy.

The five-year-old won a Cork bumper 12 months ago before finding life too tough in Listed and Graded company, but she showed in the 2m mares' maiden hurdle that jumping is very much her game. She jumped beautifully and was always in control, scoring by five and a half lengths from her only serious rival Missus Beeton.

Kennedy said: "We've always liked her and it's good to see her go and do that. She'll be better over a trip in time. She's very straightforward and has a lovely way of jumping."

Battle impresses

The beginners' chase was confined to horses rated 102 or less over hurdles but produced an impressive winner in Battle Of Ridgeway, making his debut over fences on his first appearance since May.

A good jumper, he was in control from early in the straight under Brian Hayes and scored decisively by 11 lengths from Vocito.

Winning trainer Martin Hassett said: "I thought he would take a run. Maybe he's one of those horses who doesn't show a whole pile at home. We've always liked him but I'm a bit taken aback.

"For a long time, even when he was point-to-pointing, I thought this was our 'Barbados horse'. Brian came down and schooled him, and he thought he'd take a run or two. Maybe it was the nice ground, it doesn't seem to be too bad. He'll probably go back over hurdles as he's well handicapped."

