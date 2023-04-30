'She’ll improve a lot' - Tim Easterby heaps praise on Miss Havre after debut success

Tim Easterby's patience was rewarded as Miss Havre caused a shock at 33-1 when making a winning debut in the opening 1m2f fillies' novice.

Unraced as a juvenile, the three-year-old daughter of Le Havre finished three-quarters of a length clear of Anjo Bonita under David Allan, with the Godolphin-owned 4-9 favourite Rainbow Sky disappointing in fifth.

Speaking to Racing TV, Easterby said: “She’s really nice and has been working really well. She worked lovely as a two-year-old and then we decided not to run her because she had a mucky nose and a cough, so we thought we’d leave her until she was three.

“She’ll improve a lot. She’s fit enough, but she’s got a bit to go in her coat and she’s a big, long filly. We haven’t been in a rush with her really.”

Easterby and Allan doubled up later on the card when successfully teaming up again with Mahanakhon, who landed the 7f novice.

The trainer added: “They’re all running great. He [Mahanakhon] was really good actually, but we were lucky because I think he wants a little bit further really.

“He’s a nice horse and it was quite a warm race, but he’s a horse who likes a bit of cut in the ground.”

Course form

The Susan Corbett-trained Clear Angel took his record at the track to 2-2 after an impressive two-length success in the Class 5 mile handicap.

Up and running

Golden Maverick, trained by Ian Williams, broke his maiden at the fifth attempt when coming out on top in the other mile handicap under William Buick.

