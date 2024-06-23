'She was able to show her true colours' - Jacqueline Coward not surprised by Pop The Question's 50-1 strike

Pop The Question sprang a 50-1 shock in division one of the 2m4f maiden hurdle, but trainer Jacqueline Coward was not surprised given the drying conditions underfoot.

The six-year-old mare, who was making her first start under rules after 11 appearances in point-to-points, held off 6-4 favourite The Flying Poet by a neck.

Although only one of the nine runners was longer in the betting than Pop The Question, Coward was hopeful of a big run.

She said: "She’s not had her ground throughout the whole point-to-point season, so finally it’s stopped raining and she’s got it and she was able to show her true colours."

When asked if the result was a surprise, Coward added: "No, it wasn’t really. We always knew that if she got her ground she’d run well. I think this is her trip. She'll probably stay a little bit further, but I don’t think she’s a true out-and-out three-mile-plus horse."

Brian Hughes, who partnered Pop The Question, completed a 433-1 double when 15-2 shot Belvedere Blast landed the 2m4f handicap hurdle for Adrian Keatley.

Englands deliver

Sam and Jonathan England continued their red-hot form when Jeteye cruised to a three-length success in the 2m7½f novice handicap hurdle.

Trainer Sam has sent out four winners from 18 runners in the past fortnight and her husband Jonathan has ridden three of them. The pair are operating at an overall strike-rate of 31 per cent this season.

