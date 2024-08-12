'She should have a bright future' - Group 1-entered juvenile breezes to first victory

Duty First showed just why connections gave her a Group 1 Moyglare entry with a easy success in the 7f novice stakes.

The Archie Watson-trained filly made all and quickened clear in the final furlong to strike by two and three quarter lengths under Hollie Doyle. It was her second start, having shaped with promise when fourth at Newmarket last month.

The Showcasing filly looks like another top prospect for Victorious Racing, the Bahraini operation which includes Bradsell as its flagbearer.

Oliver St Lawrence, racing manager for Victorious Racing, said: "She certainly looks capable of black type and we'll need to open up the programme book and see what's available.

"We fancied her going to Newmarket and she ran a nice race there in what I suspect is a pretty good maiden, and we definitely liked her chances here. She should have a bright future and hopefully she can live up to some of those entries. We'll see how she is coming back and make a plan."

Drought ends

The one-time £1.5 million sales smash-hit Faylaq , who is out of 2011 Arc winner Danedream, ended a five-year wait for victory when taking the 1m2f handicap.

Faylaq ridden by Paul Mulrennan wins the 1m2f handicap at Ayr Credit: John Grossick

The eight-year-old was with William Haggas and Ewan Whillans before joining Jim Goldie at the start of last season and, with his mark dropping from 107 to 80, kept on well under Paul Mulrennan.

The Lanark Silver Bell-bound gelding completed a double for the trainer and jockey after Braes Of Doune won the 7f handicap.

