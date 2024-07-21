'She seems to have the temperament to win a Group 1' - Babouche bound for Phoenix Stakes after Anglesey success

Aidan O'Brien has been carrying all before him in the juvenile fillies' division this season with the likes of Ascot winners Fairy Godmother and Bedtime Story, but Ger Lyons laid a marker of his own here as two of his Juddmonte fillies showed Group 1 potential in the opening two races.

After a sparkling debut at Cork last month, Kodiac filly Babouche was sent off 13-8 favourite to make it two out of two against more experienced rivals in the Group 3 Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes. She got the job done under Colin Keane, drawing clear well inside the last furlong to beat good Ballydoyle yardstick Camille Pissarro by a half length.

She has now earned a spot in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes next month and the likelihood is there is more improvement to come.

Lyons said: "We were wondering what she learned at Cork, but coming into this race she was so switched off at home. Colin said he couldn't get over her temperament; she has not shown a lot since then.

"We knew going to Cork that she was special, but she had shown us nothing since then. Today she got mashed coming out of the stalls then she had to do it the hard way and, when she got there, she just parked and looked all around her.

"Hopefully she will improve, she needs to in order to keep going forward. We'll see how she comes out of it, but the plan at the moment is to come back here and take on the boys in the Phoenix Stakes.

"I have always said you can win your Group 2s and your Group 3s and your Listeds; for to win your Group 1, you need the temperament and she seems to have that. So fingers crossed."

Red Letter's day

The opening two-year-old fillies' maiden may well turn out to be the most informative run in a long time after some regally bred newcomers proved no match for Lyons' filly Red Letter , a daughter of Frankel.

An excellent second in another hot fillies' maiden here at the Derby meeting, Keane kept it simple as he made most of the running and his imposing mount rewarded him fully as she stretched clear inside the last furlong to score by four and a quarter lengths from the once-raced Indigo Dream.

Back in third and fourth were wonderfully bred Ballydoyle newcomers Ballet Slippers and Whirl, and it is probably no exaggeration to say that the first nine home are all potential winners.

The winner holds an entry in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, although Lyons is happy to give his filly plenty of time.

"It was what we probably expected from her after seeing her the first day here," he said. "She stepped forward nicely and we're delighted.

"I think it's just raw ability that we're seeing at the moment and I think it's all about next year with her. We'll let her tell us what we do, whether we bring her back for the Moyglare or something like that. She's done a lot very quickly and it's pure ability what you are seeing out there."

Paddy Power introduced her at 14-1 for next year's 1,000 Guineas.

Red Letter kick-starts a double for Colin Keane and Ger Lyons in the opening 7f fillies' maiden Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Poet masters rivals

Rider Sam James , who began his career with Kevin Prendergast, rode his first winner in Ireland since leaving these shores in 2013, when landing the feature Group 2 Romanised Minstrel Stakes on Poet Master for Irish 1,000 Guineas-winning trainer Karl Burke.

The son of Lope De Vega made the step up from handicap company in some style, quickening up well to beat Celebration Stakes winner Lord Massusus by three and three-quarter lengths.

James said: "He was impressive at Newmarket first time up but just didn't fire at Haydock last time for whatever reason. It was a great training performance by Karl to get him back and freshened up.

"He's still immature and can be difficult to switch off, but they went a good gallop in front and it suited perfectly. I could get him switched off. I got to the front sooner than I wanted but he was able to gallop to the line. The ground was perfect for him.

"I think there is more to come, he is maturing all the time and I think he will keep improving."

