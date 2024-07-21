The globetrotter with a glittering CV: Dubai Honour ready to take on King George big guns

He might be six years old but three-time Group 1 winner Dubai Honour is showing no sign that age is catching up with him and is primed to take on the likes of Auguste Rodin and Rebel's Romance in Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes .

The winner of more than £3.5 million in prize-money and successful at the highest level in Australia and France, Dubai Honour will be seeking a first Group 1 victory in Britain in Ascot's midsummer showpiece.

Off the back of what trainer William Haggas described as a career-best effort to win last month's Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud , Dubai Honour will remain over a mile and a half on Saturday and Haggas hopes the course and distance at Ascot can help him find the improvement he believes will be necessary to trouble the protagonists.