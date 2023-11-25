'She had to do it the hard way' - Achillea comes from last to first to land maiden all-weather win

Achillea was last of the seven runners in the mile fillies’ handicap at the furlong pole but demonstrated a smart turn of foot to score by three-quarters of a length under Rhys Clutterbuck.

The three-year-old outran odds of 40-1 when fifth at Newmarket last time and on her first all-weather success, trainer Dean Ivory said: “She’s a nice filly in the making. She had to do it the hard way to come wide like that. They went quite hard earlier on and then they slowed down as they do at Lingfield.

"She’s still a little bit weak and green. She’ll be nice next year on the grass. I’ll probably give her one more run."

Ivory trained Achillea’s half-brother Librisa Breeze to win the Group 1 British Champions Sprint Stakes for Tony Bloom in 2017. He added: "Librisa Breeze was a lot bigger, he was more of a sprinter but he got better with age. They all do on that breeding."

Welcome winner

Enough Already benefited from a 134-day break to land the second division of the 1m2f handicap under Josephine Gordon.

It was a first winner since July for trainer Lee Carter, who said: "When the winter comes the races are a bit easier than they are in the summer when the big yards are about.

"Enough Already was with Tony Carroll before me and he’d been on the go a long time so we gave him a nice break. He loves Lingfield, he’s won there three times now.”

Worthwhile trip

Coachello provided Gordon Elliott with his first Lingfield winner when landing the 7f handicap.

Success in the feature contest completed a double for David Egan, who had taken the preceding 5f handicap aboard the Richard Hughes-trained The Thames Boatman .

