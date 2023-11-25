Dan Skelton: 'I didn't have any excuses prepared beforehand and I'm not making any afterwards'

Dan Skelton knew from some way out Protektorat was not going to become the first repeat Betfair Chase winner since Bristol De Mai.

The eight-year-old, who had bolted up by 11 lengths last year, started losing ground fully five fences from home this time and passed the post last of four, over 28 lengths behind Royale Pagaille.

"That just wasn't his run," the trainer said of the 5-2 second favourite, who was having his first run of the season. "He was gone too soon to have blown up and he was hanging in the air at his jumps. I didn't have any excuses prepared beforehand and I'm not making any afterwards.

"That wasn't him today — he put in a scrappy jump at the first and gave some plenty of air at a few others. I was very happy with his build-up — he'd done everything the same as last year — but this time it's a different result."

Protektorat is entered in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase and Skelton said: "We'll have to dust ourselves down and go again. The King George is something we'll discuss with connections, while I've entered him at Leopardstown over Christmas.

"I do feel he has a slight preference for going left-handed but we'll see how he comes out of this and make a plan."

By contrast, Lucinda Russell was more than happy after seeing Grand National winner Corach Rambler keep on for third place.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the run," the trainer said. "He jumped quickly, got into his stride and stayed on.

“He has now just given us a dilemma as to which way we go with him. The horse means so much to us and we just want him to do well and be safe. He jumped a bit big early on today but once he got into his stride he was neat and professional."

