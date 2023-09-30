'She deserved a Group 1' - Sea Silk Road lands emotional win in Prix de Royallieu

For the owners of Sea Silk Road, a second consecutive triumph in the Qatar Prix de Royallieu was not just special. It was also emotional.

Twelve months ago, the Sunderland Holding silks made famous by Arc hero Sea The Stars were carried to another Group 1 victory at Longchamp by the William Haggas-trained Sea La Rosa. This time, the heroine for Ling Tsui and son Christopher was another member of the Haggas team, one who galloped into retirement having made a most poignant memory.

Aurelien Lemaitre had a willing partner in Sea The Stars' daughter, who broke her top-flight duck in style, easily defeating 97-1 outsider Diva Donna by three lengths.

Haggas's wife Maureen said: "She was bought by John Clarke as a yearling. He was very close to Mrs Tsui for a long time but sadly died this year. It's great for his memory that she has done so well. That makes this emotional.

"Mrs Tsui decided to keep her in training this year and it has paid dividends. She's a lovely filly and deserved to win a Group 1. I think Mrs Tsui's plan now is to retire her."

Horizon Dore cut for Champion after Dollar rally

Horizon Dore confirmed himself a leading contender for the Qipco Champion Stakes when running down brave front-runner Jack Darcy in the Group 2 Prix Dollar.

Carrying the yellow and green silks of Gousserie Racing – who have a 50 per cent share in Arc favourite Ace Impact – Horizon Dore defied a 2lb penalty under a well-judged ride from Mickael Barzalona.

Horizon Dore (right) wins the Prix Dollar at Longchamp Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Paddy Power cut Horizon Dore to 5-1 (from 6), half a point behind their 9-2 favourite Bay Bridge, for the Champion Stakes. Several other firms have the Patrice Cottier-trained three-year-old as their clear 4-1 market leader.

"That run to the second post makes it difficult to judge as it's not what he's used to, but Mickael knows him by heart," said Gousserie's Pauline Chehboub. "If he recovers well we can look forward to trying to win back the title that Sealiway won for us in the Champion Stakes at Ascot."

Joseph keeps up big day for O'Briens

Donnacha O'Brien may have claimed the family bragging rights with Porta Fortuna in the Cheveley Park Stakes but elder brother Joseph isn't likely to fall behind in the juvenile stakes and produced Islandsinthestream to justify short odds in the €320,000 Arqana sales race, run in memory of the recently deceased Lady O'Reilly this year.

Islandsinthestream wins the Criterium d'Automne, run in memory of Lady O'Reilly Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Well held in second by Henry Longfellow in both the Futurity and National Stakes, the Wootton Bassett colt was stepping up to a mile for the first time. Dropping back from the heat of a Group 1, he was sent off at odds of 7-10 and Maxime Guyon brought him with a sustained challenge on the outside from deep in the field to win going away.

Islandsinthestream holds a 2024 Irish 2,000 Guineas entry but is likely to return to France before plans for next year are finalised, with the Criterium de Saint-Cloud now being considered.

"It wasn't an easy watch and I thought Maxime gave him a great ride," O'Brien said. "He looked like he was much the best today and won despite the trip he got through the run."

It was a lucrative afternoon for Guyon, who started Arc weekend by winning the Prix Chaudenay aboard Double Major and went on take the Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Poker Face, who ensured a magical day got even better for Middle Park Stakes-winning duo Simon and Ed Crisford.

Maxime Guyon and Poker Face win the Prix Daniel Wildenstein Credit: Edward Whitaker

Following victories in a Pontefract Listed race and Deauville Group 3, this was a first Group 2 for Poker Face, who proved much too strong for fellow British raider Isaac Shelby.

"I wasn't expecting that," said owner Ed Ware. "The yard has always said he's a really nice horse and that was a Group 1 performance. The great thing about him is he's a professional. There's no prancing or pulling."

Also happy was Dermot Weld, who is looking forward to 2024 with Chaudenay runner-up Harbour Wind.

"He has run a big race and we're very pleased," said Weld. "He'll make into a lovely horse next year and that's it for this year."

