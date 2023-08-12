'She could be a stakes filly' - Juddmonte-owned Primeval maintains unbeaten record

Primeval set herself up for some potentially warmer targets when extending her unbeaten record to two in the 6f novice for Harry and Roger Charlton.

Ridden by Kieran Shoemark, the three-year-old overcame both a positional and tactical disadvantage to deny Laoisman by a short head.

Primeval made a smooth winning debut at Doncaster last month and joint-trainer Harry Charlton believes the experience will have taught the Juddmonte-owned filly plenty.

Charlton said: “We're delighted she’s won and she’s got a lot of potential. We thought it would be nice to teach her to race properly and sometimes the more it goes wrong, the more they learn.

"Kieran said I could have made all and won by a couple of lengths, but things didn't pan out perfectly because they went very slowly and she ended up switching round horses."

Primeval is by Lope De Vega and the daughter of the French Derby winner could be upped in trip and class for her next outing.

Charlton added: “It would be nice to go seven furlongs down the line and she could be a stakes filly."

Firsts all round

Fergal O'Brien could become a more regular visitor to Windsor when jump racing returns to the Berkshire venue next year and the trainer sent out his first winner at the track when She’s A Novelty landed the opening 1m3½f amateur jockeys’ handicap.

The eight-year-old was recording her first success in this sphere at the 11th attempt under Tom Broughton, for whom it was a first winner on the Flat.

