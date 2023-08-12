Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:58 Leicester

'We thought he'd do something like that' - impressive Kingdom Of Riches leads Ralph Beckett treble at Leicester

Ralph Beckett on the gallops at Kimpton Down Stables near Andover 22.8.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Ralph Beckett: Sunday treble at LeicesterCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
14:58 Leicester7f Flat
Distance: 7fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Kingdom Of Riches
    fav10/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Cool Dividend
    6/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Redhot Whisper
    18/1

Kingdom Of Riches could be set for a tilt at Group targets following an impressive success in the second division of the 7f novice.

The two-year-old provided the middle leg of a Leicester treble for Ralph Beckett, who also took the first division with Mortlake and the 1m4f handicap with Overactive. All three were partnered by Rossa Ryan.

The trainer was particularly optimistic about the prospects of his juvenile winners.

He said: “They're two lovely colts. We thought Kingdom Of Riches would do something like that based on his debut run at Ascot. The maiden he ran in there is normally a very strong race and I expect that'll prove to be the case again this year.

“Mortlake was a bit more of a surprise just because he was so clueless on his debut, but we've always liked him at home.”

Stakes races could well be on the horizon for Kingdom Of Riches: “We'll definitely give him a chance to run in a higher grade this autumn,” the trainer added.

Overactive's handicap win took Beckett to 17 winners in the past fortnight at a strike-rate of 31 per cent.

He said: “We're delighted with how the season is going and the two-year-olds are starting to come forward now, which is great.”

More success for Saffie

Fresh from a Saturday double at the Shergar Cup, Saffie Osborne continued her fine form when she claimed the 6f handicap on Ormolulu.

Riding for father Jamie Osborne, the 21-year-old produced an excellent last-to-first ride on the 17-2 outsider of the five-runner field, getting up close home to deny 9-4 joint-favourite Miss Mai Thai.

Read these next:

John Gosden hails 'a great ride' as Frankie Dettori and Inspiral bid the perfect adieu to Deauville 

Bold Act battles home under William Buick to strike for Godolphin in Listed event at Deauville 

Trainer ends a 30-year Group 1 drought as Simca Mille strikes for France in Grosser Preis von Berlin 

'I'm riding the crest of a wave' - Saffie Osborne shines as she inspires Ladies team to Shergar Cup glory at Ascot 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Raph McCallReporter
Published on 13 August 2023Last updated 18:02, 13 August 2023
icon
14:58 LeicesterPlay
Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Stakes (GBB/IRE Incentive Race) (Div II)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Kingdom Of Riches
    fav10/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Cool Dividend
    6/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Redhot Whisper
    18/1
more inReports
more inReports