'We thought he'd do something like that' - impressive Kingdom Of Riches leads Ralph Beckett treble at Leicester

Kingdom Of Riches could be set for a tilt at Group targets following an impressive success in the second division of the 7f novice.

The two-year-old provided the middle leg of a Leicester treble for Ralph Beckett, who also took the first division with Mortlake and the 1m4f handicap with Overactive. All three were partnered by Rossa Ryan.

The trainer was particularly optimistic about the prospects of his juvenile winners.

He said: “They're two lovely colts. We thought Kingdom Of Riches would do something like that based on his debut run at Ascot. The maiden he ran in there is normally a very strong race and I expect that'll prove to be the case again this year.

“Mortlake was a bit more of a surprise just because he was so clueless on his debut, but we've always liked him at home.”

Stakes races could well be on the horizon for Kingdom Of Riches: “We'll definitely give him a chance to run in a higher grade this autumn,” the trainer added.

Overactive's handicap win took Beckett to 17 winners in the past fortnight at a strike-rate of 31 per cent.

He said: “We're delighted with how the season is going and the two-year-olds are starting to come forward now, which is great.”

More success for Saffie

Fresh from a Saturday double at the Shergar Cup , Saffie Osborne continued her fine form when she claimed the 6f handicap on Ormolulu.

Riding for father Jamie Osborne, the 21-year-old produced an excellent last-to-first ride on the 17-2 outsider of the five-runner field, getting up close home to deny 9-4 joint-favourite Miss Mai Thai.

Read these next:

John Gosden hails 'a great ride' as Frankie Dettori and Inspiral bid the perfect adieu to Deauville

Bold Act battles home under William Buick to strike for Godolphin in Listed event at Deauville

Trainer ends a 30-year Group 1 drought as Simca Mille strikes for France in Grosser Preis von Berlin

'I'm riding the crest of a wave' - Saffie Osborne shines as she inspires Ladies team to Shergar Cup glory at Ascot

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.