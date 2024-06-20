'He's taken a huge step forward ' - Karl Burke secures historic juvenile double with speedy Shareholder

Karl Burke became the first trainer since Mark Johnston in 2003 to complete the Queen Mary and Norfolk Stakes double after Shareholder powered home to stamp himself Ascot's speediest two-year-old colt.

As was the case 24 hours earlier when Leovanni won the fillies' Group 2 over five furlongs, it was James Doyle who did the steering in the peacock blue and old gold Wathnan Racing silks.

Tropical Storm finished a length back in second while Whistlejacket – at 10-11 the first odds-on shot of the week – was under pressure shortly after

halfway before responding to the urgings of Ryan Moore to stay on for fourth.

Shareholder's success can be marked up as the son of Not This Time was coming on from a narrow winning debut at Beverley 12 days ago, while Wathnan's lead talent scout Richard Brown had only bought the colt as a €460,000 breeze-up prospect at Arqana on May 11.

Burke said: "He’s a very good horse. He did a lot wrong the first time he ran when we’d only had him two or three weeks and then we had to back him up quickly to come here. He took a huge step forward after that first run. He improved mentally as well as physically.

James Doyle celebrates after winning the Norfolk Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He had four or five days with Richard Morgan-Evans in Newmarket, which Richard [Brown] likes to do, to get them to chill out for a few days. He didn’t eat very well going into Beverley and that was a bit of a concern.

"But coming out of Beverley he started to eat much better and I thought he looked much stronger here, even though he was two or three kilos lighter."

Burke was winning his first Norfolk and, having suffered the disappointment of red-hot favourite Elite Status being beaten 12 months ago, was particularly ready to savour this success.

"One winner is enough at this meeting," said Burke. "If you get one winner you have to be grateful. It’s such an amazing meeting but so competitive, it’s tough.

"Last year Elite Status was favourite for the Norfolk and I was convinced he’d win but we went home with our tails between our legs. To get two winners is great and it’s fantastic the support we’re getting off some of the owners."

Burke suggested a step up to six furlongs at pancake-flat Deauville for the Sumbe Prix Morny could be next on the agenda and Doyle was in no mood to argue about the prospect of such a speed test on a much easier track than the two that Shareholder has tackled so far.

Richard Brown of Wathnan Racing with James Doyle and Karl Burke after the Norfolk Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I thought he was definitely one of my best chances of the week," said Doyle. "What he did at Beverley – albeit he was getting half a stone from some of them – he felt very fast. As we know, Beverley is a really stiff track. I know it’s quite a stiff five here but it’s less demanding than Beverley. He felt special on debut and he stepped forward since.

"Karl said his training had gone perfectly since and he’d grown up. It was all positive. He’s pretty quick but I would imagine he should stretch out to six. I’ll leave that to Karl."

For the Wathnan team the quick turnaround from sales horse to Royal Ascot winner in 40 days – a task that places plenty of pressure on a trainer – was all part of the challenge,

"We bought four horses in Arqana and they were quite backward apart from this one and I thought this one had a chance of being forward," said Brown. "I thought this might be the horse to do it. To come and do it is extraordinary."

Tropical Storm ran with huge credit to deny Arizona Blaze for second by a head, with Oisin Murphy observing: "I said before the race that he’s probably the best maiden in the country and I still think that. I have a lot of belief in him and he had every chance today. He's got a great mind and I really do think a lot of him."

More Royal Ascot reports:

Gutsy Port Fairy digs in to land the Ribblesdale under an inspired Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot

Kyprios is king of the stayers again as he regains his Gold Cup crown after another Ryan Moore masterclass

Frankie who? 'Balls-of-steel' ride wins the day for Rossa Ryan on Going The Distance

"Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.