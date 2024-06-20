- More
Gutsy Port Fairy digs in to land the Ribblesdale under an inspired Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot
- 1st8Port Fairy12/1
- 2nd7Lava Stream20/1
- 3rd6Kalpanafav9/4
Ryan Moore became the most prolific active jockey at Royal Ascot when riding his 82nd success on Port Fairy in the Ribblesdale Stakes.
Moore, who surpassed Frankie Dettori's record to trail only Lester Piggott at the royal meeting, produced a typically strong ride on the 12-1 winner, who pulled out more to deny sweet-travelling 20-1 shot Lava Stream.
The heavily backed Kalpana was third, having been sent off the 9-4 favourite from a 7-1 price on Wednesday.
Port Fairy, who was second in the Cheshire Oaks on her last start, gave Aidan O'Brien his fifth win in the race, which the trainer took with subsequent multiple Group 1 winner Warm Heart last year.
Lava Stream came off a strong pace set by the front-running You Got To Me to take up the lead approaching the final furlong under Danny Tudhope.
She looked poised to cause a surprise but Moore had the move covered on Port Fairy, who was equipped with a first-time visor.
The front two engaged in a duel in the last half-furlong and once Moore gained a slight advantage on his mount, she never looked like she would be denied.
"It was a good fight," said Moore. "She's improved a lot with every run this year and she's very relaxed.
"I had a nice run round and she's very straightforward and uncomplicated. She really tried hard. We thought the visor would help as she was quite green at Chester but she's only had a little bit of racing."
Port Fairy holds entries in the Pretty Polly Stakes in nine days' time, for which she was cut to 14-1 (from 33) by Betfair Sportsbook, and the Irish Oaks on July 20.
Lava Stream came within a neck of winning her fourth consecutive race, having started the season with victory at Doncaster off a mark of 74.
"She's improving very quickly and is a talented filly," said Tudhope. "We thought she could run well today, obviously she was up against it stepping up again but she's proven that she's good enough at this level.
"I was thrilled with the run, we know what we have and we can build on it."
Read this next:
Ryan Moore surpasses Frankie Dettori to become the winningmost active rider at Royal Ascot
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Ripon: 'He'll just keep getting better' - promising stayer My Noble Lord lands third win as Bell predicts bright future
- 'It's very satisfying' - Robert Cowell trains his fourth winner from his last seven with a one-two at Chelmsford
- Gold Cup: 'Ryan was masterful' - Kyprios is king of the stayers again as he regains his Gold Cup crown
- King George V Stakes: Frankie who? 'Balls-of-steel' ride wins the day for Rossa Ryan on Going The Distance
- Norfolk Stakes: 'He's taken a huge step forward' - Karl Burke secures historic juvenile double with speedy Shareholder
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot day four betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024
- Royal Ascot day four betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
- Get £130 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Ladies' Day racing at Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot new customer betting offer: bag £50 in free bets with Betfred
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab up to £300 for this week of the tournament
- Ripon: 'He'll just keep getting better' - promising stayer My Noble Lord lands third win as Bell predicts bright future
- 'It's very satisfying' - Robert Cowell trains his fourth winner from his last seven with a one-two at Chelmsford
- Gold Cup: 'Ryan was masterful' - Kyprios is king of the stayers again as he regains his Gold Cup crown
- King George V Stakes: Frankie who? 'Balls-of-steel' ride wins the day for Rossa Ryan on Going The Distance
- Norfolk Stakes: 'He's taken a huge step forward' - Karl Burke secures historic juvenile double with speedy Shareholder
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot day four betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024
- Royal Ascot day four betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
- Get £130 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Ladies' Day racing at Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot new customer betting offer: bag £50 in free bets with Betfred
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab up to £300 for this week of the tournament