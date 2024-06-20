Gutsy Port Fairy digs in to land the Ribblesdale under an inspired Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot

Ryan Moore became the most prolific active jockey at Royal Ascot when riding his 82nd success on Port Fairy in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

Moore, who surpassed Frankie Dettori's record to trail only Lester Piggott at the royal meeting, produced a typically strong ride on the 12-1 winner, who pulled out more to deny sweet-travelling 20-1 shot Lava Stream.

The heavily backed Kalpana was third, having been sent off the 9-4 favourite from a 7-1 price on Wednesday.

Port Fairy, who was second in the Cheshire Oaks on her last start, gave Aidan O'Brien his fifth win in the race, which the trainer took with subsequent multiple Group 1 winner Warm Heart last year.

Lava Stream came off a strong pace set by the front-running You Got To Me to take up the lead approaching the final furlong under Danny Tudhope.

She looked poised to cause a surprise but Moore had the move covered on Port Fairy, who was equipped with a first-time visor.

The front two engaged in a duel in the last half-furlong and once Moore gained a slight advantage on his mount, she never looked like she would be denied.

"It was a good fight," said Moore. "She's improved a lot with every run this year and she's very relaxed.

"I had a nice run round and she's very straightforward and uncomplicated. She really tried hard. We thought the visor would help as she was quite green at Chester but she's only had a little bit of racing."

Port Fairy holds entries in the Pretty Polly Stakes in nine days' time, for which she was cut to 14-1 (from 33) by Betfair Sportsbook, and the Irish Oaks on July 20.

Lava Stream came within a neck of winning her fourth consecutive race, having started the season with victory at Doncaster off a mark of 74.

"She's improving very quickly and is a talented filly," said Tudhope. "We thought she could run well today, obviously she was up against it stepping up again but she's proven that she's good enough at this level.

"I was thrilled with the run, we know what we have and we can build on it."

