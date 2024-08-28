Seb Spencer's red-hot form continues as veteran Desert Dream shows plenty of zip

He trains just 11 horses but Seb Spencer made it three winners from his last five runners when ten-year-old Desert Dream landed the 7f classified stakes.

The Malton trainer has enjoyed winners on the last two Saturdays courtesy of stable star Archduke Ferdinand, who gave the yard some exposure on ITV when striking in the grey horse handicap at Newmarket before scoring at Redcar.

This time it was the veteran Desert Dream who advertised the yard's hot form, producing a dominant performance to readily draw clear for a four-and-a-half-length success from John Kirkup under Dale Swift.

"It's nice to see," Spencer said. "We do well with the horses we have. When they're ten-year-olds you think they're coming to the end of it but he's winning like a three-year-old. I think we've had a few hiccups at our yard with some work going on, but we've got a good team."

Of Swift, who has won on three of his last six rides, Spencer said: "He comes in every day and it's a big help. He doesn't get many outside rides."

Flight flies

Odds of 1-25 were justified in the 7f novice as Flight Radar cantered to an 11-length success over his three rivals under Pierre-Louis Jamin.

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old looked a decent prospect when winning at Redcar last month and has already handsomely paid back the £1,000 his owners paid for him in May.

Read these next:

'I think he's a horse on the up' - Miners Gamble headlines double for Brian Ellison and Ben Robinson

Nicky Henderson reports Constitution Hill to be 'fresh and bright' as he enjoys new luxury home at Seven Barrows

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content