'I think he's a horse on the up' - Miners Gamble headlines double for Brian Ellison and Ben Robinson

It was a perfect day for Brian Ellison at the Scottish track as he notched a double with his two runners under Ben Robinson.

Ellison, whose stable star Onesmoothoperator ran creditably to finish seventh in the Ebor on Saturday, first struck when Solar Biricz comfortably broke his maiden in the 5f nursery.

He then doubled up in the next race with Miners Gamble – who was also notching his first success – in the 1m1f handicap. The three-year-old made up plenty of ground after being held up to win by a length and a quarter.

Robinson believes there is more to come from Miners Gamble, who was running over the trip for the first time after beginning his career over six furlongs.

"He's a slow learner," the jockey told Racing TV. "Brian has nursed him throughout his career and he's starting to put everything together now. Franny Norton, who rode him at Haydock earlier in the season, said he liked him and he'd improve.

"He had a visor on then, whereas he's racing in cheekpieces now and that's played a part. You can't get there too soon on him. He's a bit of a thinker, but I think he'll come on even though he's had plenty of runs now. He's finally got his head in front and I think he's a horse on the up."

Sun strikes

The feature 2m2f Portobello Cup went to Trojan Sun, who was galvanised by Amie Waugh to score by a head and a neck over Yorkindness and Show No Fear in an exciting finish.

