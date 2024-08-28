Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:30 CatterickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:30 CatterickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Nicky Henderson reports Constitution Hill to be 'fresh and bright' as he enjoys new luxury home at Seven Barrows

Constitution Hill and his workrider Matty Gill walk through the water at Seven Barrows
Constitution Hill and his workrider Matty Gill walk through the water at Seven BarrowsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Liam Headd is the Racing Post's new Lambourn correspondent and his first job was a visit to see Nicky Henderson and Constitution Hill . . .

Constitution Hill has been given new five-star accommodation by Nicky Henderson in the hope of keeping him in the best of health for the jumps season.

It has been a rollercoaster year for the six-time champion trainer and his unbeaten superstar, who missed his big spring targets, including a defence of the Champion Hurdle, after a respiratory infection and suspected colic.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain