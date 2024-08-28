Nicky Henderson reports Constitution Hill to be 'fresh and bright' as he enjoys new luxury home at Seven Barrows

Liam Headd is the Racing Post's new Lambourn correspondent and his first job was a visit to see Nicky Henderson and Constitution Hill . . .

Constitution Hill has been given new five-star accommodation by Nicky Henderson in the hope of keeping him in the best of health for the jumps season.

It has been a rollercoaster year for the six-time champion trainer and his unbeaten superstar, who missed his big spring targets, including a defence of the Champion Hurdle, after a respiratory infection and suspected colic.