Sea The Boss flies home to land Group 3 honours as Jessica Harrington continues in red-hot form

The Jessica Harrington stable continued in red-hot form when Sea The Boss thundered home under Shane Foley to land the 1m2½f Group 3 Al Shira'aa Jannah Rose Stakes on her reappearance.

Harrington saddled three winners and a runner-up from five runners at Cork on Friday and Sea The Boss made it a fruitful 48 hours for the trainer. It was the first time the three-year-old had tackled a trip in excess of a mile and she seemed to relish the extra distance, enough to suggest a step up to a mile and a half would elicit further improvement.

Foley settled her in last of the five-runner field and, despite briefly appearing to be outpaced at the two-furlong pole, she charged home on the outside and overhauled Madam Celeste by a neck.

The Sea The Moon filly holds entries in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, while the Irish Oaks was also mooted as an option.

Harrington said of the 7-2 winner: "She was good last year and I ran her back too quick after Champions Weekend on soft ground. She doesn't go on soft ground. It was a big ask for her today as she hasn't run for seven months and there were three in there who had run. I thought her fitness might catch her out, but she was good and stayed well.

"She got the trip very well and she has that turn of foot. This was just her fourth run, so she should come forward a good bit from that. I don't think we'll drop back to a mile for the Guineas; she'll move up to a mile and a half at some stage."

Emerald eclipses rivals

Eclipse Emerald defied an opening mark of 89 when breaking his maiden to land the 6f Declan Landy Fencing Handicap under Joey Sheridan for Fozzy Stack.

The three-year-old finished runner-up at the Curragh on his debut in October and filled the same position at the track last month when denied by Follow Me by half a length but made no mistake at the third time of asking in the €45,000 handicap.

Sheridan was still sitting motionless on the 2-1 favourite at the two-furlong pole and while Eclipse Emerald was still a little green when asked for his effort, he produced a potent turn of foot to skip clear and maintained a length advantage to the line over Kortez Bay, who finished two a quarter lengths behind him at the Curragh in October.

Stack said: "He's a nice horse and is improving with racing. I thought he'd nearly win at the Curragh the other day but he just got a little bit tired. He's a burly horse so the more racing he gets, the fitter he will get. Hopefully he can progress into a nice sprinter."

Make Haste storms clear

Diego Dias seems to have a smart prospect in his hands as Make Haste took the opening 5f maiden in excellent style under Gavin Ryan.

The Blue Point filly was making her debut and was keen in the hands of Ryan in the early skirmishes but produced an electric burst of pace late on to come out an impressive three-and-a-quarter-length winner.

