Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:38 Fontwell

Sam Twiston-Davies at the double as Watergrange Jack completes hat-trick with brave performance

Sam Twiston-Davies: having X-rays on his injured elbow
Sam Twiston-Davies: enjoyed a double at Fontwell on SundayCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play4 ran
15:38 Fontwell2m 3f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2m 3fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Watergrange Jack
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Icare Grandchamp
    5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Sermando
    10/1

It was a hard-fought success but Watergrange Jack justified strong market support to complete a hat-trick in the 2m3f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old was sent off the 5-6 favourite under Sam Twiston-Davies and came out on top of a protracted battle with the early front-runner Icare Grandchamp. 

Twiston-Davies had to call upon all his strength in the closing stages as his mount tired up the hill, but the pair prevailed by a length and a half.

"It was a brave performance," Twiston-Davies said to Sky Sports Racing. "He ran away with me at Uttoxeter a couple of starts back, so I always knew it was going to be very tactical. I wanted to get him switched off early but you don't want to leave Jamie Moore in front for too long as he's a very good judge of pace.

"I thought when we got to the top of the hill that it's almost a free bit of energy to use when you can roll down there and be aggressive out of the bend, and thankfully it's worked. I had to go when I did because he only got up late over a longer trip here last time. 

"It's a long way to be racing but he's a brave horse and thankfully he's got plenty of guts about him too."

The victory marked a double for the rider from his only two rides. He partnered the admirable 11-year-old Organdi to success in the 3m2f handicap chase, with the Richard Phillips-trained mare registering her sixth success.

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien celebrates 4,000th winner worldwide as Henry Longfellow lands National in absence of City Of Troy 

Speedy Ylang Ylang bidding to join an illustrious roll of honour for Ballydoyle in the Moyglare 

'He had about as much odds as Munster had against the All Blacks' - Moss Tucker causes 16-1 shock in Flying Five for Irish rugby legend 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 10 September 2023Last updated 16:46, 10 September 2023
icon
15:38 FontwellPlay
bet365 Handicap Hurdle4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Watergrange Jack
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Icare Grandchamp
    5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Sermando
    10/1
more inReports
more inReports