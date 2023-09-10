Sam Twiston-Davies at the double as Watergrange Jack completes hat-trick with brave performance

It was a hard-fought success but Watergrange Jack justified strong market support to complete a hat-trick in the 2m3f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old was sent off the 5-6 favourite under Sam Twiston-Davies and came out on top of a protracted battle with the early front-runner Icare Grandchamp.

Twiston-Davies had to call upon all his strength in the closing stages as his mount tired up the hill, but the pair prevailed by a length and a half.

"It was a brave performance," Twiston-Davies said to Sky Sports Racing. "He ran away with me at Uttoxeter a couple of starts back, so I always knew it was going to be very tactical. I wanted to get him switched off early but you don't want to leave Jamie Moore in front for too long as he's a very good judge of pace.

"I thought when we got to the top of the hill that it's almost a free bit of energy to use when you can roll down there and be aggressive out of the bend, and thankfully it's worked. I had to go when I did because he only got up late over a longer trip here last time.

"It's a long way to be racing but he's a brave horse and thankfully he's got plenty of guts about him too."

The victory marked a double for the rider from his only two rides. He partnered the admirable 11-year-old Organdi to success in the 3m2f handicap chase, with the Richard Phillips-trained mare registering her sixth success.

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien celebrates 4,000th winner worldwide as Henry Longfellow lands National in absence of City Of Troy

Speedy Ylang Ylang bidding to join an illustrious roll of honour for Ballydoyle in the Moyglare

'He had about as much odds as Munster had against the All Blacks' - Moss Tucker causes 16-1 shock in Flying Five for Irish rugby legend

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more