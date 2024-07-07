Sam Ewing's red-hot spell continues as he produces Gone For Tea in the nick of time to land feature

Gone For Tea opened her account at the sixth time of asking over hurdles when coming with a withering run under Sam Ewing to land the feature 2m1½f mares' handicap.

The Peter Fahey-trained six-year-old had gone close a couple of times over hurdles and left a rare disappointing effort at Ballinrobe last time firmly behind when scoring by three-quarters of lengths under more patient tactics.

Ewing has been in remarkable form and was partnering his sixth winner in the last four days, having also taken the opening maiden hurdle on 2-5 favourite Mordor for Gordon Elliott.

The winning rider told Racing TV: "The plan was trying to get her settled, as she was running a bit on her nerves of late, but she settled brilliantly and came home really well.

"She felt a little bit green in among horses as it was the first time she was ridden like that. She had some good bumper and maiden hurdle form, so it's nice to get one on her."

Gilligan at the double

Danny Gilligan is another jockey in red-hot form and he continued his fine spell with a 24-1 double.

He steered the Cian Collins-trained Torquay Road to success in the 2m1½f maiden hurdle before giving Elliott his second winner of the day when Ankud shed his maiden tag in the handicap over the same distance.

