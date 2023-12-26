No Intervention needed as the Horsewatchers' star takes feature event to complete fabulous four-timer

Intervention was described as an "amazing horse" after taking his record to eleven wins for Mick Appleby and The Horsewatchers by winning the 7f handicap.

Sent off a 7-1 chance, Intervention raced enthusiastically in a prominent position under Harry Davies and stayed on powerfully to get the better of Follow Your Heart and Lord Of The Lodge to take the feature prize.

"We're absolutely delighted with that," said syndicate boss Chris Dixon. "It was a fantastic win again and he's just an amazing horse. That's eleven wins since we bought him, his last four on the bounce. He's going on seven, in the form of his life and is better than ever.

"It secures at least sharing the top prize for the all-weather horse of the month at the Arc [Arena Racing Company] tracks in December because that's three wins from his last three runs. We're thrilled with him, he came to us as a longstanding maiden and Mick's just worked wonders with him.

"He's a bit of a hero of ours, he's won more races for us than any other horse and he's a firm favourite."

Coach schools rivals

The Bronte Collection enjoyed big-race success with Indian Run this year and they look to have another smart prospect in Sports Coach , who justified 4-9 favouritism in the 5f novice stakes under Clifford Lee.

The Karl Burke-trained colt defied a penalty in ready fashion to make it two wins from three starts and should be up to contesting some decent races once the turf season resumes in the spring.

