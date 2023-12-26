Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:57 Market Rasen

Landen Calling surges late to spring 22-1 surprise in Lincolnshire National on good day for Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison: enjoyed a confidence boost at Taunton on Thursday
Liam Harrison: rode a Boxing Day double at Market RasenCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
14:57 Market Rasen3m 3½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 3m 3½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Landen Calling
    22/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Crosspark
    25/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Animal
    4/1

Liam Harrison pulled off a 22-1 shock in the Pallinc Lincolnshire National as Landen Calling edged ahead in a four-way charge to the line.

The Fergal O'Brien-trained seven-year-old looked to be struggling on the turn for home, but stayed on powerfully to come through and hold off Crosspark as less than a length separated the first four home in the marathon contest.

Harrison told Racing TV: "He jumped well and travelled better today, he can race a little lazily at times. I knew if I could keep in touch with them I'd have a bit of a chance as I knew he'd stay well.

"He's only seven but we've had him since he was a store so we see him as a bit of an older horse. We did a few things to freshen him up and it's lovely to come here and win a decent pot."

Victory was the first of two winners on the card for Harrison, who also guided Major Fortune to victory in the 2m4½f novice handicap hurdle on his first ride for Dan Skelton. 

The 13-8 favourite had finished fifth in a Exeter handicap in November, which has worked out to be an exceptional piece of form. His Boxing Day win means all of the first nine home have won or finished second since that race.

The jockey added: "He was really good even though things didn't go to plan. I had a good chat with Noel Fehily and Dave Crosse as well as Dan and Harry [Skelton], they gave me some good advice and it paid off. The long run after the last helped him and he came home well."

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 26 December 2023inReports

Last updated 16:38, 26 December 2023

icon
