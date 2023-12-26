Landen Calling surges late to spring 22-1 surprise in Lincolnshire National on good day for Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison pulled off a 22-1 shock in the Pallinc Lincolnshire National as Landen Calling edged ahead in a four-way charge to the line.

The Fergal O'Brien-trained seven-year-old looked to be struggling on the turn for home, but stayed on powerfully to come through and hold off Crosspark as less than a length separated the first four home in the marathon contest.

Harrison told Racing TV: "He jumped well and travelled better today, he can race a little lazily at times. I knew if I could keep in touch with them I'd have a bit of a chance as I knew he'd stay well.

"He's only seven but we've had him since he was a store so we see him as a bit of an older horse. We did a few things to freshen him up and it's lovely to come here and win a decent pot."

Victory was the first of two winners on the card for Harrison, who also guided Major Fortune to victory in the 2m4½f novice handicap hurdle on his first ride for Dan Skelton.

The 13-8 favourite had finished fifth in a Exeter handicap in November, which has worked out to be an exceptional piece of form. His Boxing Day win means all of the first nine home have won or finished second since that race.

The jockey added: "He was really good even though things didn't go to plan. I had a good chat with Noel Fehily and Dave Crosse as well as Dan and Harry [Skelton], they gave me some good advice and it paid off. The long run after the last helped him and he came home well."

