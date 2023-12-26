'It's hard to get a winner here with Brian around' - Peter Kavanagh makes use of opportunity to claim first course success

Conditional jockey Peter Kavanagh took advantage of champion jockey's absence to claim his first course win at the 34th attempt when Panhandle Slim landed the opening 2m4f novice hurdle.

Trained by Donald McCain, the four-year-old finished a length and a quarter clear of Wild Side Of Life as Kavanagh enjoyed his first winner at the north east venue since joining the yard a number of years ago.

Brian Hughes rode Panhandle Slim for his first two starts under rules but he was engaged at Aintree, and Kavanagh made full use of the chance he was given to score at 11-4.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, the 23-year-old jockey said: "I've been with Donald almost three years now and with all the winners he's had here, this is my first one. It's hard to get a winner here with Brian [Hughes] around, but I got a good run there.

"He ran well the last day and even his bumper run was good. The horse [Cannock Park] that beat him went and won at Cheltenham, so he's improved from the step up in trip and he's done it well.

"He's a little horse and he's very honest. He'll go on soft and heavy ground, but it's a little bit of an effort for him and he struggles to get his feet out of it. He appreciated the step up in trip and that little bit of drier ground. He toughed it out well."

Solid form

Trainer Andrew Wilson took his strike-rate this season to 29 per cent after recording his second victory from seven runners with Moore Clouds in the 2m1f handicap chase.

