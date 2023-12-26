'It's hard to get a winner here with Brian around' - Peter Kavanagh makes use of opportunity to claim first course success
- 1st5Panhandle Slim11/4
- 2nd6Wild Side Of Lifefav9/4
- 3rd3Kilbarry Hill5/2
Conditional jockey Peter Kavanagh took advantage of champion jockey's absence to claim his first course win at the 34th attempt when Panhandle Slim landed the opening 2m4f novice hurdle.
Trained by Donald McCain, the four-year-old finished a length and a quarter clear of Wild Side Of Life as Kavanagh enjoyed his first winner at the north east venue since joining the yard a number of years ago.
Brian Hughes rode Panhandle Slim for his first two starts under rules but he was engaged at Aintree, and Kavanagh made full use of the chance he was given to score at 11-4.
Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, the 23-year-old jockey said: "I've been with Donald almost three years now and with all the winners he's had here, this is my first one. It's hard to get a winner here with Brian [Hughes] around, but I got a good run there.
"He ran well the last day and even his bumper run was good. The horse [Cannock Park] that beat him went and won at Cheltenham, so he's improved from the step up in trip and he's done it well.
"He's a little horse and he's very honest. He'll go on soft and heavy ground, but it's a little bit of an effort for him and he struggles to get his feet out of it. He appreciated the step up in trip and that little bit of drier ground. He toughed it out well."
Solid form
Trainer Andrew Wilson took his strike-rate this season to 29 per cent after recording his second victory from seven runners with Moore Clouds in the 2m1f handicap chase.
Read these next:
Superstar Constitution Hill makes it seven Grade 1s in a row with easy Christmas Hurdle success
'He looks like another Kauto Star' - French raider Il Est Francais produces scintillating performance at Kempton
Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 26 December 2023inReports
Last updated 15:31, 26 December 2023
- Wolverhampton: No Intervention needed as the Horsewatchers' star takes feature event to complete fabulous four-timer
- 'Racing can be cruel but it can be wonderful at the same time' - Shishkin camp reflect on dramatic King George stumble
- Wetherby: 'It's our first Christmas in 13 years and luckily I had a ride and to win is extra special'
- Market Rasen: Landen Calling surges late to spring 22-1 surprise in Lincolnshire National on good day for Liam Harrison
- Fontwell: 'I thought I had got up' - dead-heat drama as judge fails to split runners across the track in handicap hurdle
- Wolverhampton: No Intervention needed as the Horsewatchers' star takes feature event to complete fabulous four-timer
- 'Racing can be cruel but it can be wonderful at the same time' - Shishkin camp reflect on dramatic King George stumble
- Wetherby: 'It's our first Christmas in 13 years and luckily I had a ride and to win is extra special'
- Market Rasen: Landen Calling surges late to spring 22-1 surprise in Lincolnshire National on good day for Liam Harrison
- Fontwell: 'I thought I had got up' - dead-heat drama as judge fails to split runners across the track in handicap hurdle