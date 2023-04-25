More than £15,000 matched on 1.01 runner-up in 'dream come true' result for South African trainer

Expressionless struck late to deny Alpha Crucis in the 1m½f handicap after the runner-up hit a low of 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange.

More than £15,000 was matched on the Gary Moore-trained Alpha Crucis, who appeared to have the race at his mercy under Jason Watson.

He was ridden into the lead with more than two furlongs to travel but missed out by a length and three-quarters to the fast-finishing Expressionless.

The three-year-old, trained by Dylan Cunha, was short of racing room and hampered with two furlongs to travel but rallied well under Kyle Strydom.

"It's a dream come true," said Cunha, after sending out his first winner at the track. "I kissed the winner’s enclosure turf as he came in.

“My dad Luiz picked him out for 5,000 guineas and he was the first yearling we bought. He's now won at Epsom and you couldn’t ask for more than that.

"When he got bunched up on the rail I thought that was the end of it, but once he switched and kicked I knew he would get there as he loves that ground.

"I’ve done a lot of crazy things, but nothing compares to this and I don’t think any winner would. I stood here in 2021 before I started training when I came to the Oaks and I just looked around and couldn’t imagine having a winner here. We were really confident with the ground but you couldn’t imagine it."

Expressionless was winless as a two-year-old but scored by a length and a half on his seasonal reappearance at Nottingham this month.

It was also a first victory at Epsom for Strydom, who said: "You hear all the stories and watch the big races, but to come here and see it in person – it gave me butterflies. I was so excited and to ride a winner today is the cherry on top."

Amo strike again

Amo Racing extended their remarkable run of form when Sir Rumi claimed the Great Metropolitan Handicap under champion jockey William Buick.

The owners have hit the ground running this season and landed two of the Classic trials, the Craven and Nell Gwyn Stakes, at Newmarket last week.

Sir Rumi (purple): another winner for owners Amo Racing Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sir Rumi may not have the quality of those recent winners, Indestructible and Mammas Girl, but he stayed on powerfully to beat Flyin' Solo by a length.

He was making his third start of the season for Richard Hannon after finishing second at Doncaster and down the field on the all-weather at Kempton last time.

"It was quite quick on the all-weather and he just loves testing ground," said assistant trainer Hector Tournier. "He proved that at Doncaster and again today.

“He's consistent and ran a cracking race – he did everything right. I thought William gave him a peach of a ride and he was the last one off the bridle."

Bouncing back

Nothing went to plan for Bad Company last time, but he bounced back in style to win the City And Suburban Handicap for local trainer Jim Boyle.

The six-year-old, who finished in the first two six times last year, failed to make an impression on his seasonal reappearance this month after breaking slowly.

However, he had no such issue in this historic handicap, first run in 1851, and managed to deny Caius Chorister by a length and a half under Pat Cosgrave.

Bad Company: he looks the best of those with proven form Credit: Jockey Club

"It was one of those races that went very smoothly," said Boyle. "For once, everything went according to plan. He loves the course and loves testing ground.

"He's running off a high enough mark, but he keeps finding a bit more and when conditions are in his favour, he's a pretty serious horse. We managed to get a run into him at Doncaster, but he was squeezed out of the stalls and didn't get much of a run. It put him right for today and this was always his big target."

Dash hopeful

Lihou set up a potential tilt at the Epsom Dash in June when narrowly denying Recon Mission in the Indigenous Handicap under Rossa Ryan.

After three all-weather victories this year, the David Evans-trained seven-year-old finished third on his return to the turf at Newmarket last time.

"We've just figured out the secret to him," said the winning jockey. "He's got the will to win and he shouldn't be too far away in the Epsom Dash.

“Dave’s horses are running unbelievably well and he's a tough, sound horse. He loves the ground and wants a strong gallop following horses."

