Massive gamble comes unstuck at Limerick as Shark Hanlon's Quest With Speed scoots clear

The card opened with a significant plunge on the Maike Magnussen-trained Twoconduit in the 2m3f maiden hurdle but the 5-2 favourite was unable to land a blow at the business end, where Quest With Speed went clear to beat Glen Kiln by seven and a half lengths at odds of 10-1.

Twoconduit, backed from 14-1 the night before, looked in trouble a mile from home and could only plod on at one pace as the Shark Hanlon-trained Quest With Speed quickened up best in between the final two flights under Shane Fenelon.

Champagne uncorked

Pat Fahy has always held Champagne Admiral in high regard and the five-year-old gave the form of the exciting An Tobar a boost when landing the 2m maiden hurdle.

Champagne Admiral was four and a quarter lengths behind An Tobar at Fairyhouse this month and he took full advantage of a much weaker event under Richie Condon, showing a good attitude to keep Ballycallan King at bay by two lengths.

Belle blossoms

One of the easiest winners was Ma Belle Etoile in the bumper for lady riders.

Maxine O'Sullivan exuded confidence on the 5-2 shot, who barely came out of second gear to beat Workinonadream by three and a half lengths. It was another winner for John and Thomas Kiely, trainers of the unbeaten Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite A Dream To Share.

