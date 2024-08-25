- More
Make Me King gains landmark first Group win in Europe for trainer Hamad Al Jehani in Prix Quincey
- 1st5Make Me King4/1
- 2nd4Topgearfav11/10
- 3rd6Sea Of Thieves27/1
Hamad Al Jehani celebrated his first Group success since moving to Newmarket after James Doyle steered Make Me King to a comfortable success in the Prix Quincey on Sunday.
The four-year-old son of Dark Angel began his career with Andre Fabre and, having gone to Al Jehani for the winter season in Qatar, horse and trainer headed west at the start of the European season.
Make Me King earned his tilt at Pattern company when sixth off top weight in the fiercely competitive International Handicap at Ascot on King George day.
"He ran really well in Qatar and Dubai and the handicaps are difficult with him always carrying a big weight," said Al Jehani. "Today was set weights and he handled the soft ground well.
"I think he misses France and this is his first run back here after leaving a year ago. James rode him really well and he's my first runner here in France, though hopefully not the last."
Al Jehani has saddled four winners from 27 runners since being installed as part of the Wathnan Racing project, and Make Me King's Deauville success is by far his biggest since making the move.
"This is my first Group winner and it means a lot of different things to me," said Al Jehani. "I was disappointed with the York meeting, where we didn't have great results, but we were confident Make Me King could run well here."
Doyle was delighted for both horse and trainer, saying: "He got a little bit lit up after making the running at Ascot and it's taken a little bit of time to get him to relax, so the guys at home have done a great job with him.
"We put a ring bit and a different noseband on him today, bearing in mind the French races can be a run a bit slow. But they went a good pace, which suited him. It's an important day for Hamad, having his first stakes winner in Europe."
