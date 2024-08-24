'Everyone is completely heartbroken' - connections of Crystal Delight pay tribute to their 'noble warrior'

Trainer Harry Eustace described his team as "heartbroken" after Crystal Delight suffered a fatal injury during the Sky Bet Ebor at York, an incident which occurred when the five-year-old was leading the 20-runner field down the back straight.

Tom Marquand was thrown to the ground but was able to walk away with nothing apparently more serious than a sore shoulder.

The five-year-old began his career with Sir Michael Stoute for the late Sir Evelyn de Rothschild but raced in the colours of the Banks family's Little Staughton Farms for the bulk of his career, first under the care of William Jarvis and then, after the veteran Newmarket trainer's retirement, with Eustace.

In a statement read out by ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin, Eustace said: "Everyone involved with Crystal Delight is totally and completely heartbroken. He was the most noble and kind warrior you could ever meet. We will miss him."

The incident caused interference to several of the runners, but could have been so much worse given how prominent Crystal Delight was when he suffered the injury.

Tom Marquand: won on Elmonjed but gave up his other rides Credit: John Grossick

Marquand had already survived one scare earlier on the card when Lake Forest reared up in the stalls before the City of York Stakes, leading to his mount being withdrawn.

He was passed fit to take what turned out to be a winning ride on Elmonjed in the following handicap, but was stood down for his remaining rides of the day.

"It was very sad and we don't want to see that on any raceday, let alone on the big ones," said Marquand. "It's a side of racing that none of us want to experience but that's the reality of it.

"I got down to 8st 7lb to ride Elmonjed because I thought he had a right chance, but I'm lucky to be here and riding in that race."

