Mactavish back for more as he replicates last month's course-and-distance success
- 1st6Fiercely Proud7/2
- 2nd3Court In The Act5/2
- 3rd5Evenwood Sonofagun12/1
Mactavish proved last month’s breakthrough success was no fluke when following up off a 5lb higher mark in the 2m5½f novice handicap hurdle.
The Matt Sheppard-trained six-year-old got off the mark at the 16th attempt at Hereford last time and denied 2-1 favourite Bertie Wooster by a nose over the same track and trip.
“He seems to like Hereford and he needs the ground to be on the faster side,” Sheppard said of the winner, who was ridden by his son Stan.
“We’ll probably keep him going if it doesn’t rain, there may be some races here at Hereford but as soon as we can’t find any fastish ground then we’ll probably let him off.”
Tizzard, who moissed out with Bertie Wooster, gained swift compensation when Pedley Wood made a successful chasing debut under Brendan Powell in the feature 3m1f novice handicap.
Henderson hot streak
Nicky Henderson’s superb run continued when Aston Martini made a successful hurdling debut to provide the trainer with a sixth winner from his last seven runners. Nico de Boinville helped the four-year-old, who won a Southwell bumper in June, justify 6-4 favouritism in the 2m3½f mares’ maiden hurdle by nine lengths.
Proud Pauling
Ben Pauling’s Listed Cheltenham bumper winner Fiercely Proud made an instant impact over hurdles in the opening 2m maiden event under Kielan Woods. Pauling and Woods nearly bookended the card but Wee Tony was collared late on in the bumper by the Kevin Brogan-ridden Tap N Go Leo for Jonjo O’Neill.
Published on 21 November 2023inReports
Last updated 17:24, 21 November 2023
