Mactavish back for more as he replicates last month's course-and-distance success

Mactavish proved last month’s breakthrough success was no fluke when following up off a 5lb higher mark in the 2m5½f novice handicap hurdle.

The Matt Sheppard-trained six-year-old got off the mark at the 16th attempt at Hereford last time and denied 2-1 favourite Bertie Wooster by a nose over the same track and trip.

“He seems to like Hereford and he needs the ground to be on the faster side,” Sheppard said of the winner, who was ridden by his son Stan.

“We’ll probably keep him going if it doesn’t rain, there may be some races here at Hereford but as soon as we can’t find any fastish ground then we’ll probably let him off.”

Tizzard, who moissed out with Bertie Wooster, gained swift compensation when Pedley Wood made a successful chasing debut under Brendan Powell in the feature 3m1f novice handicap.

Henderson hot streak

Nicky Henderson ’s superb run continued when Aston Martini made a successful hurdling debut to provide the trainer with a sixth winner from his last seven runners. Nico de Boinville helped the four-year-old, who won a Southwell bumper in June, justify 6-4 favouritism in the 2m3½f mares’ maiden hurdle by nine lengths.

Proud Pauling

Ben Pauling’s Listed Cheltenham bumper winner Fiercely Proud made an instant impact over hurdles in the opening 2m maiden event under Kielan Woods. Pauling and Woods nearly bookended the card but Wee Tony was collared late on in the bumper by the Kevin Brogan-ridden Tap N Go Leo for Jonjo O’Neill.

Read these next:

'He might take us to some better places' - Jim Best excited about Colours On Canvas

Galopin Des Champs and State Man on course for comeback runs - who is entered to take them on?

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858