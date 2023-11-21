'He might take us to some better places' - Jim Best excited about Colours On Canvas

Jim Best is hoping Colours On Canvas can catapult him back to a bigger stage after the four-year-old made a successful stable debut in the 2m novice hurdle.

Bought after finishing fourth in a 23-runner Naas maiden hurdle on his sole start for Sam Curling, Colours On Canvas scored by two lengths under Harry Reed on his first outing for new connections.

“Bobby O’Ryan put him forward to me and as soon as he came over from Ireland we liked him a lot,” said Best.

“He ran very well in that maiden but he’s still not the finished article and I’ve got a feeling there’s plenty of improvement in him.”

Best sent out more than 200 winners before being suspended in 2016 after a panel ruled he had given a 'ride to lose' instruction.

Best joined wife Suzi on the training licence last October at their Lewes yard. He added: “We’re searching for a horse who might take us to some better places and, after today, he could well be the one."

Deutsch delight

Bucksy Des Epeires made a successful British debut in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle. Victory on Venetia Williams’s stable debutant kickstarted a 42-1 treble for Charlie Deutsch , who helped Heva Rose justify 5-4 favouritism in the 2m4f mares’ handicap chase and Kyntara make a winning start for Mel Rowley in the 2m7f handicap hurdle.

Git Maker (right) beats stablemate Super Survivor (left) in the feature 2m7½f handicap chase Credit: Warren Little

Hat-trick hero

Git Maker followed up a couple of January Catterick successes to complete a hat-trick in the 2m7½f handicap chase.

Gavin Sheehan correctly chose to ride the winner over 2-1 favourite Super Survivor, who completed a one-two in the feature contest for trainer Jamie Snowden.

Welcome winner

What’s My Line provided trainer Michael Madgwick with his first jumps winner of the season.

