Listed company beckons for talented Changeofmind after storming to easy win

The highly rated Changeofmind will step up into Pattern company after he maintained his unbeaten record following a long layoff with an impressive success in the 5f novice race.

Not seen since making a winning debut at Chester in late June last year, the son of Sioux Nation defied a 305-day absence and a 7lb penalty to deliver an effortless three-length victory under Harrison Shaw.

"That was fantastic, he's a really nice horse and we can only be delighted after he did that after a long time off," said winning trainer Declan Carroll.

"He's very exciting for us and one we rate a lot at home. He has lots of ability and natural talent."

Changeofmind will step up into Listed company at York for his next start, with the trainer relishing seeing what he can do up in class.

He added: "He'll go for the Westow Stakes next month at the Dante meeting. We'll take it one step at a time and keep our feet on the ground, but we have a lot of hope for him."

Channon first

Jack Channon struck with his first runner at the track when Sera Dawn landed her second win of the season with a narrow success in the 5f handicap.

"She's a fine filly who has progressed this year and we're happy she backed up her last win here," he said. "When you go up there with one runner you go hoping you're there with a good chance."

Shock win

Robert Johnson was successful at the track last May, but he was sent off an unconsidered 33-1 shot for the 1m4f handicap following two disappointing efforts. However, the return to Catterick brought about a change in fortune and he struck under Connor Beasley.

