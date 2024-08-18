Lake Chad bounces back to form with commanding success in feature handicap chase for Philip Fenton

Lake Chad put his best foot forward in the 2m6f handicap chase for trainer Philip Fenton, bouncing back to form in emphatic style to record his second success at the track.

The nine-year-old, winless in 30 starts since his previous success here in June 2022, seemed to be revived by the seaside air as he bolted up by 13 lengths under Sean O'Keeffe. He has now won twice and been placed four times in ten visits to Tramore.

The market was dominated by 5-4 favourite Tullyveery Lad, who scored over hurdles on Friday, but he unseated his rider at the 12th and that blew the race wide open.

O'Keeffe moved Lake Chad into second place after four out and took the lead approaching the second-last before an assured leap at the final fence allowed him to run out a commanding winner.

"He seems to be better around here than any other place," said Fenton. "He ran poorly at Roscommon last time but it was soft ground and this was a big improvement.

"He was second at Clonmel in June but had run a few middling races since. He's in at Killarney on Thursday and could run there if he comes out of this well."

Space's race

Willie Mullins finished as the leading trainer at Tramore's four-day August festival and two of his runners fought out the finish of the 2m6f mares' beginners' chase with 11-8 favourite Space Tourist holding off A Penny A Hundred by half a length.

Space Tourist, a Listed winner over hurdles, was having her second start over fences having finished fifth at Wexford last month.

Mullins said: "I'm very happy to get a win over fences with her and she might be better going left-handed. I'm particularly pleased with the runner-up given it was her first run over fences and she's one to look forward to as well."

Mater strikes again

Mater Matuta landed her second win this season, both at this track, with a half-length success in the 2m½f handicap hurdle. The 3-1 favourite showed an excellent attitude to get up under Jordan Gainford for Eamon Delany.

"She loves it here," said Alan Delany, the trainer's son. "I don't know what it is. Maybe it's the seaside air as she's used to that at home. We'll probably head to Bellewstown in a fortnight's time for another handicap hurdle."

Marv off the mark

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Marv Michael deservedly got off the mark at the eighth attempt when he took the 2m5½f maiden hurdle, justifying odds of 5-2 and going one better than his runner-up finish at Wexford last month.

The winning trainer said: "I'm delighted with that and delighted for the lads [Marvmichael Syndicate], who are great supporters. They've come all the way from Limerick and beyond. They've been patient with him as he's taken a few runs."

