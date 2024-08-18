Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:25 Deauville

Friendly Soul and Kieran Shoemark continue upward trend in front of delighted George Strawbridge

Kieran Shoemark and George Strawbridge with Friendly Soul, winner of the Prix Alec Head
Kieran Shoemark and George Strawbridge with Friendly Soul, winner of the Prix Alec HeadCredit: Racing Post/Burton
Play7 ran
15:25 DeauvilleFlat Turf, Group 2
Distance: 1m 2fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Friendly Soul
    favEvens
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Birthe
    43/10
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Candala
    27/10

Moonlight Cloud was a star at Deauville and her owner and breeder George Strawbridge was reunited with retired trainer Freddy Head on the presentation podium after Friendly Soul held off all-comers in the Group 2 Prix Alec Head. 

Kieran Shoemark timed the fractions well from the front as the homebred daughter of Kingman made it four wins from five starts. She defeated the winners of the Saint-Alary and the Grotte, Birthe and Candala, in what looked a strong running of what was known until last year as the Prix de la Nonette.

"She's only got one blot on her copybook when we rode her wrong in the Musidora," said joint-trainer John Gosden. "She likes to use her stride. She doesn't have to be on the lead but she doesn't like to be restrained. 

"I don't think she particularly found the ground to her liking, it's tacky and holding out there. If the ground is like last year the Opera would be an option, but not if it's tres souple [very soft]."

Asked about a potential Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf challenge, Gosden added: "A mile and three around Del Mar is like a mile and two in Europe, as it's not a demanding track. It's just the shortest straight in America. But she'll tell us if she wants to go."

Double Major leads home Kergorlay procession

Double Major and Stephane Pasquier return after a seven-length win in the Sumbe Prix Kergorlay
Double Major and Stephane Pasquier return after a seven-length win in the Sumbe Prix KergorlayCredit: Racing Post/Burton

Double Major reinforced his position as the best stayer in France and set up a potential golden autumn with a seven-length demolition of his rivals in the Group 2 Prix Kergorlay.

Trained by Christophe Ferland for Wertheimer et Frere, Double Major could now be asked to stretch out to two and a half miles in the Prix du Cadran before defending his title in the Prix Royal-Oak. 

"He was very good at Longchamp last time and this confirmed he is in great shape," said racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau. "A little bit like last season, he took some time to find his form this year and he needs to run himself in. 

"The question we have to ask is whether we try him over 4,000 metres but off the bat, it's very tempting."

France correspondent

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
