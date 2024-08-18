Friendly Soul and Kieran Shoemark continue upward trend in front of delighted George Strawbridge

Moonlight Cloud was a star at Deauville and her owner and breeder George Strawbridge was reunited with retired trainer Freddy Head on the presentation podium after Friendly Soul held off all-comers in the Group 2 Prix Alec Head.

Kieran Shoemark timed the fractions well from the front as the homebred daughter of Kingman made it four wins from five starts. She defeated the winners of the Saint-Alary and the Grotte, Birthe and Candala, in what looked a strong running of what was known until last year as the Prix de la Nonette.

"She's only got one blot on her copybook when we rode her wrong in the Musidora," said joint-trainer John Gosden. "She likes to use her stride. She doesn't have to be on the lead but she doesn't like to be restrained.

"I don't think she particularly found the ground to her liking, it's tacky and holding out there. If the ground is like last year the Opera would be an option, but not if it's tres souple [very soft]."

Asked about a potential Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf challenge, Gosden added: "A mile and three around Del Mar is like a mile and two in Europe, as it's not a demanding track. It's just the shortest straight in America. But she'll tell us if she wants to go."

Double Major leads home Kergorlay procession

Double Major and Stephane Pasquier return after a seven-length win in the Sumbe Prix Kergorlay Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Double Major reinforced his position as the best stayer in France and set up a potential golden autumn with a seven-length demolition of his rivals in the Group 2 Prix Kergorlay.

Trained by Christophe Ferland for Wertheimer et Frere, Double Major could now be asked to stretch out to two and a half miles in the Prix du Cadran before defending his title in the Prix Royal-Oak.

"He was very good at Longchamp last time and this confirmed he is in great shape," said racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau. "A little bit like last season, he took some time to find his form this year and he needs to run himself in.

"The question we have to ask is whether we try him over 4,000 metres but off the bat, it's very tempting."

Read these next:

'Very few horses could do it' - no stopping Whistlejacket despite quick turnaround as he holds off Rashabar in Prix Morny

Arc hope Mqse De Sevigne eased for Longchamp despite racking up third Group 1 win on the trot in Prix Romanet

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.