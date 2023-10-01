Kelina springs a 28-1 shock to deny Frankie Dettori and Kinross in the Prix de la Foret

Frankie Dettori’s final ride on Arc day ended in frustration as Kinross finished second in the Prix de la Foret and the jockey’s objection against the winner, Kelina, was dismissed by stewards.

A furious Dettori stated his intention to appeal against the result after Kelina drifted across Kinross in the closing stages of the 7f Group 1, denying Dettori a clear run for a few moments.

However, the interference was not deemed to have had any impact on the result and Dettori ended his final Arc meeting before his planned retirement later this year without a winner.

Ralph Beckett, who trains Kinross for owner Marc Chan, said: “We were second best, simple as that.”

Kinross, winner of the Prix de la Foret last year, was sent off the odds-on favourite to land the race for a second time and raced towards the rear of the field before being brought through to mount his challenge with a couple of furlongs to go.

However, Kelina travelled notably well alongside Kinross and edged in front of him with a furlong and a half to run. The filly shifted right under jockey Maxime Guyon but ran on powerfully to the line and was a decisive winner for owners Alain and Gerard Wertheimer and trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias.

Kinross finished second with Shouldvebeenaring, the Haydock Sprint Cup runner-up, finishing third for trainer Richard Hannon and jockey Sean Levey, who combined to win the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere with Rosallion earlier on the card.

