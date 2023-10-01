'It's incredible' - Blue Rose Cen denies Jackie Oh in thrilling finish to claim her third Group 1 win of the season

Blue Rose Cen dug deep in the home straight to get back up and defeat Jackie Oh and Lumiere Rock to cap a brilliant three-year-old season with a third Group 1 victory.

The opening half of the season in France belonged to Blue Rose Cen, a brilliant winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc day last year, as she ran riot in the French Classics.

Having captured the Poule d’Essai des Poulains, the filly was a runaway winner of the Prix de Diane and looked set to dominate as she moved up to tackle older fillies during the summer.

However, she met with defeat in the Nassau Stakes - when jockey Aurelien Lemaitre received some criticism for his ride - and was again turned over in the Prix Vermeille last month.

Nevertheless, confidence was behind Blue Rose Cen as she took on the older horses again in the Prix de l’Opera with the filly sent off the 2-1 favourite.

Having initially led the field, she was headed by Lumiere Rock and then passed again at the top of the home straight by Jackie Oh. It seemed another defeat was looming for the filly.

But, this time, Blue Rose Cen had more to give. Galvanised by Lemaitre, she surged back past Lumiere Rock and ran down Jackie Oh to take the victory in the colours of owner-breeder Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals.

Head said: "It's incredible. This filly has brought us so much. She has had a long and tough season and every time she shows up. I'm delighted I'm lucky enough to train her. For her to come back and win on Arc day is really something else.

"My feeling really is that it is the filly that has made me and not the other way round. The choice of race wasn't hard because she showed in the Vermeille what the limits were in terms of trip. She clearly showed where we needed to be going with her in terms of her programme for next year."

Blue Rose Cen was shortened to 4-1 joint-favourite (from 8) with Paddy Power for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf following her success, with Head set to discuss the race with the filly's owner.

"I'll talk to her owner about whether that's it for the year," he said. "The Breeders' Cup is a possibility but I have to talk to the Yeguada Centurion team."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

