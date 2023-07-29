Jim Crowley's confidence and Hukum's brilliance - how the King George was won

A lot of the time the best horse wins. Sometimes the jockey makes all the difference. In Hukum's brilliant King George win both were in effect.

The Owen Burrows-trained six-year-old was simply too good for his rivals. But Jim Crowley recognised that in the moment and took a route that limited a visual display of that superiority, but guaranteed victory.

After a pulsating King George, Jim Crowley, still on Hukum's back, said live on ITV "I never felt he was going to come off second best there" and it was a ride that oozed that level of confidence.

Jim Crowley settles Hukum in midfield early Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Hukum was settled in midfield early and, as the field climbed to the home bend he was well positioned and could have moved to the inside, following Bolshoi Ballet around the bend and hoping for luck as he undercut the wall of horses in front of him.

Hukum follows Bolshoi Ballet into the race Credit: Sky Sports Racing

But that would have meant getting there early and Crowley preferred to wait, instead shunning the inside gap. He chose to wait, taking a pull with six horses starting to fan out to form a wall in front of him, a decision that exuded total confidence in his mount.

Crowley takes a pull on Hukum Credit: Sky Sports Racing

As they straightened up a gap appeared momentarily between Point Lonsdale and Pyledriver. It is the sort of gap you see riders go for every day and if Crowley had got the gap Hukum would likely have run out a ready winner.

A gap presents itself on the home bend Credit: Sky Sports Racing

But gaps close fast, and a second later it was gone. If Crowley had gone inside his run would have been checked and he would have been riding in hope of another opening presenting itself in enough time for him to get after Westover.

Crowley waits a little more as the initial gap closes Credit: Sky Sports Racing

If he had felt less horse under him Crowley would have had to go for the gap too. Instead he felt he had enough to go the long way around. In a Group 1, with less than three furlongs to run, he knew he could afford to come around Pyledriver and Westover, who turned out to be his biggest threat. That is having total confidence in his mount.

Crowley gets Hukum to the outside in the straight Credit: Sky Sports Racing

This is something Crowley has done before, there were definite echoes of the move he made aboard Mohaather in the 2020 edition of the Sussex Stakes. Here it was not as pronounced, but once again Crowley took chance out of the equation taking a split second decision to sacrifice position and taking the shortest route home in favour of ensuring his talented mount got the clear run needed to ensure victory.

Hukum is the final challenger to Westover and goes past to win a thrilling King George Credit: Sky Sports Racing

A frantic battle ensued up the straight with Rob Hornby, who had stolen first run and track position aboard Westover, doing everything in his power to repel Hukum, but in the end Hukum's superior ability on the day meant Crowley came on top – exactly as he felt he would.

