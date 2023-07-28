'The horse is a legend isn't she?' - Saffie Osborne stars again on Random Harvest

The increasingly admirable Random Harvest put a rare off day behind her to oblige in the Longines Valiant Stakes, which allowed the spotlight to once again be shone on rider Saffie Osborne.

They have flourished since the spring of last year when Lady Bamford's homebred was rated 79.

Success in an Italian Group 3 was earned in October and the five-year-old posted a career-best when second in the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot.

She failed to fire in the highest tier in the Falmouth Stakes last time, but put a huge smile on Osborne and trainer Ed Walker's face.

They embraced in the winner's enclosure and Walker said: "The horse is a legend isn't she? She really deserved that.

"Fair play to Elouise O'Hart, who rides her at home, and Jack Steels, my assistant, as I've been away for a few days on holiday. I asked if they were happy to go again after a quick turnaround from the Falmouth, in which it never happened for her."

Turning the tributes to Osborne, who won the Chester Cup on Metier this term and dominated the first Racing League fixture at Yarmouth on Thursday with a treble, he said: "Saffie is an incredible horsewoman. She's a big part of this horse and this horse is a big part of Saffie's career. She was Saffie's first Group winner in Italy and now her first British one. She won't forget this horse in a hurry, that's for sure."

Charlie Johnston (right) and owner Nurlan Bizakov after Sacred Angel's victory Credit: Edward Whitaker

Angel delight

Sacred Angel provided Charlie Johnston with a first Group winner thanks to her effort in the Bateaux London Princess Margaret Stakes and she could aim for a top-level triumph next.

Johnston has this year solely taken over the licence from his father Mark at their North Yorkshire base – Britain's most prolific yard – and had registered a victory at Listed level, but was making his mark in the 6f Group 3.

Sacred Angel runs in the colours of Nurlan Bizakov, who sponsors the Group 1 Sumbe Prix Morny at Deauville next month.

"I bought her thinking about the Prix Morny," the owner said. "The entries for that are due on Wednesday so I hope Charlie agrees."

Bizakov, involved in the sport since 2006, has major equine interests in France, where he stands Mishriff and Golden Horde.

"I love English racing, but I moved most of my horses to France because of the French premiums," the Kazakhstan-born businessman added.

"I have around 16 horses in England and 40 in training in France and this my first horse with the Johnstons – Charlie is our new lucky trainer."

Indian Run (gold sleeves) pounces under Danny Tudhope Credit: Edward Whitaker

Johnson Houghton joy

Eve Johnson Houghton won the 6f maiden 12 months ago and was at it again with Indian Run, who struck under Danny Tudhope.

"He's a lovely horse and I love this race," she said. "They can't be too exposed as it's for maidens who have only run in one race, but it looked a nice race and Danny said it rode like one.

"He's very unfurnished and was quite colty in the paddock, so he did pretty much everything wrong before the race, but everything right in it.

"We've thought quite a bit of him for a while and he's not entered in any posh races, but probably will be soon."

Johnson Houghton, successful in the race last year with Buccabay, trains Indian Run for the Bronte Collection, an arm of well-known owner Steve Parkin's racing interests.

"It's the first year I've had horses for him," she added. "One, bless her, wasn't very good, another was second first time out and then there's this fella. It's nice to get owners like Steve and do well for them."

Baradar (purple) pokes his head in front Credit: Edward Whitaker

In the money

The second richest race on Ascot's card was the Moet & Chandon International Stakes, a £150,000 heritage handicap that went to Baradar, who sported first-time cheekpieces.

He runs in the Amo Racing silks of Kia Joorabchian, whose King Of Steel was third in the card's £1.25 million King George.

George Boughey, who trains Baradar, said: "He's a warrior and a stable favourite. He'd never worn cheekpieces and I said to Kia he probably wasn't giving us everything because the ability is definitely there."

Read these next:

'That was something special' - heroic Hukum denies Westover in thrilling finish to King George

York Stakes: Hong Kong-bound Andrea Atzeni produces another masterclass to strike on Alflaila

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.