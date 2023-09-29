Jim Crowley racks up 2,000 winners on the Flat with Joel Stakes victory on Mutasaabeq

Jim Crowley brought up the impressive milestone of 2,000 winners on the Flat in Britain when making all on Mutasaabeq to record back-to-back successes in the featured Group 2 Joel Stakes.

The 45-year-old switched codes in 2006 after spending nine years as a jump jockey, riding more than 250 winners.

He said: "That's 2,000 winners on the Flat for me but I have more than 2,250 to my name including my earlier wins. Not bad for an old jump jockey!"

Mutasaabeq, the 11-4 favourite, did it the hard way from the front to see off challenger after challenger in the mile contest and give trainer Charlie Hills a birthday winner.

Hills said: "He's won here five times now and the only time he was beaten was in the 2,000 Guineas. We could look at the Breeders' Cup Mile as he loves fast ground and handles a turning track."

Tree-mendous

Coppice's connections appropriately received a tree as part of their prize from sponsors Al Basti Equiworld Dubai after the three-year-old bade farewell to British shores with a first black-type win in the Listed Rosemary Stakes.

The 11-2 chance moved Frankie Dettori to just one shy of 500 career winners on the Rowley Mile when coming around the field to deny the consistent Potapova on the climb to the line.

Dettori said: "She was a bit timid in among them, so I elected to go around them. Her legs went everywhere in the Dip but she got there.

Frankie Dettori leaps off Coppice after the Listed Rosemary Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The Juddmonte homebred, who landed the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot, is set to head to the United States.

Joint-trainer John Gosden said: "We discussed before this race about this filly continuing her career there, where she could make into a Group filly."

All locked up

Juddmonte doubled up when Time Lock registered her biggest success in the Group 3 Princess Royal Stakes by more than four lengths.

The 9-2 chance was suited by the fast pace over a mile and a half and blew away the Gosden pair Sweet Memories and Running Lion in the hands of Ryan Moore.

The daughter of Frankel gave Harry and Roger Charlton their biggest win of the season and was cut to 14-1 (from 33) by Paddy Power to follow up in the Group 1 British Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot next month. Time Lock and Ryan Moore come home well clear in the Group 3 Princess Royal Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

With another tree as part of the prize, Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon said: "I've just rung our general manager Simon Mockridge to tell him to find a shovel as I have a couple of trees for him."

He added: "Time Lock could go to Ascot if it's good ground, otherwise there's a race in Germany. We're delighted she's won a Group 3 and she'll likely join our broodmare band."

Listed win for Cox

Tregony was immediately retired to the paddocks after registering an all-important first Listed triumph in the Godolphin Stakes.

The 10-1 chance made all the running under Saffie Osborne to hold the late thrust of favourite New London.

Trainer Clive Cox said: "We don't have many mile-and-a-half horses, but I'm delighted for the owners Stephen Barrow and Simon Hope."

