'We thought it would take a good one to beat her' - Carla's Way 12-1 for the 1,000 Guineas after dazzling in the Rockfel

A big weekend for Simon and Ed Crisford got off to a fine start when Carla's Way landed the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

Second in Goodwood's Prestige Stakes last time, she was too good for Shuwari, while Ylang Ylang was third.

The winner returned at 7-2 and was ridden by James Doyle in the colours of Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa.

Based in Newmarket, the Crisfords have Vandeek in the Group 1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at their local track on Saturday, while Poker Face is engaged in the same afternoon's Group 2 Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp.

In the States on Saturday evening, they are due to run their classy dirt performer Algiers in a Grade 2, so success for Carla's Way could calm some nerves.

She is 12-1 (from 40) for next year's Qipco 1,000 Guineas with Betfair and Paddy Power, and Doyle said: "When she's good, she's good, but when she lights up, she's very racy and reactive.

Carla's Way: an impressive winner at Newmarket Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"The guys at home have done a super job just trying to get her to relax and I sat on her last week, and her work was pretty impressive.

"We thought, if everything went to plan, it would take a good one to beat her. It's panned out lovely and she did what we expected her to do.

"We'll have a lot of fun with her next year. Her owner Shaikh Duaij is a very patient man and it's nice to ride a winner for him in these colours."

Finsceal Beo was the last Rockfel winner to capture the 1,000 Guineas (2007), but Just The Judge was successful in the Irish equivalent in 2013 after she struck in the 7f Newmarket event the season before.

Simon Crisford said: "She did it really well. I think the fractions early were strong, so all credit to her for picking up and finishing well. I think she was slightly running on empty in the last 100 yards and that might be as far as she wants to go.

"A quick, two-turn mile in California for the Breeders' Cup could suit though and I imagine it will either be that or not run again at all this year.

"I think she'll train on very well next season and I don't think we've seen the finished article."

