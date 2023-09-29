'I try my best and that's all you can do' - Sam Twiston-Davies plays down talk of title challenge after 197-1 treble

Sam Twiston-Davies dismissed any talk of an unlikely jockeys' title challenge, despite completing a 197-1 treble on the card.

After victories on 5-4 shot Broadway Boy in the 2m7f novice chase and Push The Button in the 2m4f maiden hurdle, Twiston-Davies completed his hat-trick in the feature 2m4f handicap hurdle series final with the Neil Mulholland-trained Ike Sport , who was backed into 7-1 (from 16).

The 30-year-old trails runaway leader Sean Bowen, Brian Hughes and Harry Cobden in this year’s table after taking his tally to 36, and speaking to Sky Sports Racing, he said: "I try my best and I’m lucky enough to ride for dad, Neil, Dr Newland and Sam Thomas.

"At the end of the day you need a really big yard to have a conversation like that. I’m lucky enough to ride for some good-sized yards, but then you’re always juggling and it becomes tricky at times because you end up upsetting people.

"You smile, say thank you and do your very best – that’s all you can do."

Push The Button, a 10-1 shot, denied favourite Mylesfromwicklow and owner Jimmy Wenman was full of praise for the Twiston-Davies yard.

He said: "Fair play to Nigel and Willy [assistant trainer]. They’ve done a fantastic job, as they always do, and they’ve trained loads of winners for me over the years – they’re the best stable in the world."

Twiston-Davies came close to winning with all four of his rides, but Chestnut Pete, an 18-race maiden, was denied close home by Dr TJ Eckleburg in the 2m½f handicap chase.

