'We're doing really well' - Global Skies another winner for red-hot Ben Brookhouse stable

Global Skies became Ben Brookhouse's fourth straight winner when handing the Newmarket trainer his first two-year-old success on turf in the 6f maiden.

The dual-purpose trainer, who started out only at the end of last year, ticked off another milestone in a successful 2023 for his burgeoning stable.

Always travelling strongly under Harry Davies, the hooded Global Skies scored decisively to get off the mark at the third attempt.

"He's a breeze-up horse, who has won the Craven bonus there [£15,000], and we've been trying to settle him. Harry kept him nice and relaxed," said the trainer. "He's a big horse and he'll probably have a holiday now and come back next year."

Global Skies carried the familiar silks of Brookhouse's father Roger, the prominent jumps owner, to a fourth victory in seven days and preparations for the winter are well under way.

"We're doing really well," added the trainer. "The staff do a great job and it keeps me free to keep a clear head.

"We've got 35 horses in and about a 50-50 split, so we'll be busy enough with the jumpers."

The Brookhouses' winning run came to an end when Lucky's Dream failed to land a blow behind winner Billy No Mates in the 1m6f handicap.

Pyle overcomes bad start

William Pyle broke a stirrup leaving the stalls in the apprentice handicap won by the Mohammed Tabti-ridden Western Stars, but he had better fortune on 5f nursery winner Curious Rover.

Despite his bad luck in the opening race, Pyle took the apprentice series honours overall and was awarded £1,000 to go towards his career development.

Best year

Hector Crouch reached his best yearly total with his 65th victory of the campaign on impressive newcomer Stop The Cavalry in the 6f fillies' maiden.

