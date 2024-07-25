Jim Crowley and Mark Rimell team up again nearly 20 years after winning Lanzarote Hurdle

A partnership forged over jumps nearly 20 years ago bore fruit once again as Jim Crowley landed the 7f handicap for a grateful Mark Rimell .

After Shadwell Estate's jockey had judged things perfectly to come from behind and score on Thapa Vc , the trainer said: "This horse is quite a tricky ride, he's got to be produced right, and Jim is just class.

"He's probably got the best job in the world and deservedly so. It's great to link up with him again."

It was only the former champion's second win on the Flat for Rimell, who added: "Jim and I go back a long way. He won the Lanzarote Hurdle for me in 2005 on Crossbow Creek, nearly 20 years ago, and it's great to have his services.

"Thapa Vc has been a great servant. We paid 9,500gns for him out of Sir Mark Prescott's yard some years ago and he's had ten wins for us now."

Fortune favours the brave

Taking on Listed race third Miss Cynthia paid off for Ed Bethell as Cabrera overturned the 5-4 favourite to land the £40,000 Darley-backed fillies' novice event under Callum Rodriguez.

"I thought 'why not have a go?'" said the trainer, who also teamed up with Rodriguez to take the 6f handicap with Kings Merchant .

"These races are very hard to win in the spring time and trying to win one now is probably a little bit easier. They're very important for all owners and trainers."

