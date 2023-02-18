Racing Post logo
15:27 Gowran Park

Red Mills Chase: 'High-class' Janidil throws his hat into the Ryanair ring with a powerful finish

Janidil and Rachael Blackmore on their way to winning the Red Mills Chase at Gowran on Saturday
Janidil and Rachael Blackmore on their way to winning the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park on SaturdayCredit: Patrick McCann
Janidil fired himself into contention for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival with a fine winning return in the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park on Saturday.

The nine-year-old was second to stablemate Allaho in the Ryanair last season and looks to have sound claims next month on the back of this display with bookmakers impressed enough to cut him into 8-1.

He was making his seasonal reappearance under Rachael Blackmore and was positioned in last place for the majority of the contest. Blackmore allowed the race to take shape before asking her mount for his effort coming to three out, and he responded generously to hit the front coming to the last.

Despite jumping the last a bit awkward, he found plenty to hold off Haut En Couleurs by a length and a quarter. It provided Willie Mullins with a seventh victory in the race, having won it previously with smart chasers such as Melon and Champagne Fever.

It also represented a big step in the right direction for the JP McManus-owned gelding as he was pulled up on his final start at Punchestown last season after suffering a bad fall at Fairyhouse, and his trainer was pleasantly surprised he was fit enough to win on his seasonal debut.

Rachael Blackmore debriefs winning connections after Janidil's victory in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park
Rachael Blackmore debriefs winning connections after Janidil's victory in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran ParkCredit: Patrick McCann

Mullins said: “It was a very nice comeback for Janidil. This puts him right in the picture for the Ryanair. He was a little bit fitter than I thought he was based on his homework but it is a nice surprise.

“He seems to like to be ridden that way but it was a slow enough pace early on. Rachael got a good tune out of him over the last three fences so we are very pleased.”

Blackmore was also suitably impressed, saying: “It was a very good performance and that trip suits him perfectly. He's a high-class horse who seems to run well fresh and that was a help today."

Mullins saddled the a 1-2-3 with Haut En Couleurs finishing second and Capodanno a further eight lengths adrift in third. The former travelled and jumped fluently but could not match the winner’s finishing effort.

Mullins added: “I was happy enough with Haut En Couleurs as well. We would have to supplement him for the Ryanair so we have to make a decision on that.

“The trip was a little bit short for Capodanno. I could have waited until next week for the Bobbyjo but wanted to get a run into him quicker. He is in the Gold Cup and could go to Aintree so we will have to have a think about it.”

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Darasso was not beaten far in fourth, finishing three-quarters of a length behind Capodanno.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 18 February 2023Last updated 17:30, 18 February 2023
