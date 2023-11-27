'It's the perfect way to start off!' - Richard Johnson enjoys first syndicate win with debutant Imperial Saint

Former champion jockey Richard Johnson was delighted after his new syndicate got off the mark when Imperial Saint landed the opening 2m hurdle.

Trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, the five-year-old is one of two horses Johnson has under his ownership, alongside the Henry Daly-trained Party Vibes.

Imperial Saint, a £40,000 purchase at the Goffs UK Spring sale in May, finished nine and a half lengths clear of his nearest rival and left Johnson brimming with joy after the race.

He said: "I’m delighted and I couldn’t be happier – it’s the perfect way to start off! We’ve only got two horses and the mare with Henry Daly has been second twice, so we’re thrilled.

"It’s a slightly new venture for me and it was something I decided to do in the summer. It’s been a good start to it anyway."

He added: "I’m very thankful for everyone who has supported us because without them I couldn’t have done it. Hopefully it’s now something we can build on going forward and we can add more horses to the syndicate next season.

"It’s great to have that support and everyone involved has had a great day. We’ve been able to use our family colours, which we’ve had for a long time as I rode my first winner in them, and it’s nice to keep that connection."

Trip worthwhile

Trainer Sam Curling took full advantage of his first trip to the track as he teamed up with Phillip Enright to register a double.

The Tipperary-based handler had never sent a runner to the Shropshire venue before, but Le Boulevardier made it a winning start in the 3m handicap hurdle before Metkayina scored in the concluding 2m bumper.

Read these next:

Shishkin entered at Newcastle on Saturday while Constitution Hill set to face maximum of five rivals in Fighting Fifth

What's on this week: Constitution Hill returns, Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting and Grade 1 action at Fairyhouse

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.