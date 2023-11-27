Shishkin entered at Newcastle on Saturday while Constitution Hill set to face maximum of five rivals in Fighting Fifth

Nicky Henderson could run two of his biggest stars at Newcastle on Saturday after Shishkin was given the option of joining Constitution Hill on the Fighting Fifth card.

With Shishkin refusing to race on his intended return at Ascot on Saturday, Henderson has been forced to rethink plans and the six-time Grade 1 winner has been entered for the BetMGM Rehearsal Chase (3.05) .

It would be the 173-rated chaser's first run in a handicap on his 19th career start and he would have to give plenty of weight away to his rivals in the 2m7½f contest as the next highest rated entry is Ga Law on 152.

Shishkin wore cheekpieces for the first time at Ascot and was made the 8-13 favourite for the Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase, but dramatically planted himself at the start.

Henderson could give Shishkin a quick opportunity to redeem himself at Newcastle and get back on track for the Ladbrokes King George, for which the nine-year-old is now as big as 6-1.

Constitution Hill is on course to face a pair of Cheltenham Festival winners as he starts out on the road back to the Champion Hurdle in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle (1.55) .

Constitution Hill will look to extend his unbeaten record under rules to eight in a race he won by 12 lengths from stablemate Epatante last season before going on to further success in the Christmas Hurdle, Champion Hurdle and Aintree Hurdle.

His main opposition in the race is set to come from the mares' division again with You Wear It Well and Love Envoi, the last two winners of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the festival, among his five potential rivals confirmed on Monday.

Love Envoi , who was second to Honeysuckle in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, is on course to make her first start since finishing last of six at the Punchestown festival in April.

You Wear It Well has a run under her belt having made a winning comeback in a Listed mares' race at Wetherby this month to leave trainer Jamie Snowden eyeing another go at Grade 1 level.

Constitution Hill, who has been kept over hurdles with plans to go chasing shelved, is long odds-on to provide Henderson with a record-extending ninth victory in the Fighting Fifth. The only year Henderson has not won the race since 2017 was in 2019 when Buveur D'Air sustained a foot injury in a shock defeat.

Two years ago Henderson shared the spoils after Not So Sleepy dead-heated with Epatante and the Hughie Morrison-trained 11-year-old is back for another crack having finished third 12 months ago.

Outsiders Benson and Voix Du Reve also go forward for the Fighting Fifth, with Sceau Royal, Nemean Lion and Lookaway among those coming out.

Fighting Fifth Hurdle confirmations

Benson

Constitution Hill

Not So Sleepy

Voix Du Reve

Love Envoi

You Wear It Well

Paddy Power: 1-6 Constitution Hill, 5 Love Envoi, 12 Not So Sleepy, You Wear It Well, 40 Benson, 66 Voix Du Reve

Rehearsal Handicap Chase entries

A Wave Of The Sea

Bill Baxter

Ciel De Neige

Credo

Datsalrightgino

Dorking Cock

Easy As That

Elvis Mail

Empire Steel

Ga Law

Half Shot

Houston Texas

Jet Plane

Make Me A Believer

Sacre Coeur

Shishkin

The Flier Begley

