What's on this week: Constitution Hill returns, Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting and Grade 1 action at Fairyhouse

Monday

Shishkin and Master Tommytucker won Kempton's 2m2f novice chase (1.25) before going on to win at Graded level and Nicky Henderson starts off talented hurdler First Street over fences. The six-year-old once chased home State Man in the County Hurdle and looks an exciting recruit to chasing. He takes on just two rivals though.

There is a Listed 3m½f mares hurdle (2.35) on the card, while action also comes from Ludlow.

At noon, confirmations for the £250,000 Coral Gold Cup will be revealed, with the line-up for Newbury's prestigious handicap chase made clearer, while entries for the rest of the card will also come out. Cheltenham Festival ante-post favourite Dysart Enos is among the most exciting potential runners.

There is also confirmations for Saturday's BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle (1.55 ), when we will get a clearer idea of who might take on the mighty Constitution Hill at Newcastle.

Monday also marks the start of the HWPA's Racing Media Week, with videos showcasing an insight into the various jobs around the industry posted each day, including with members of the Racing Post team.

Tuesday

Rachael Blackmore heads to Tramore for just one ride aboard the exciting Branprionsa in the familiar Honeysuckle silks of Kenny Alexander. The Henry de Bromhead-trained mare was beaten on rules debut at Cork, but the 22-length point-to-point winner should be the one to beat in the 2m5f mares maiden hurdle (1.00).

A blockbuster Christmas period of racing is getting closer and entries for the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle will come out on Tuesday. The likely fields for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase and the Coral Welsh Grand National will also become clearer, as contenders potentially drop out at the latest acceptance stage.

Wednesday

Charles Byrnes could have his first runners at Hereford with three horses among the entries. Reverend Hubert, who was third at Cheltenham on his latest start, is the most notable in the 2m3½f novice hurdle (12.20).

There is further jumps action from Kelso and Wetherby while declarations will be made for Friday's racing, with the first day of Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting the highlight. The pick of the races is the Long Distance Hurdle, in which Marie's Rock could take on Paisley Park.

Vanillier: returns to action this week Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Thursday

All eyes are on the BetVictor Chase (12.40) at Thurles, where Grand National runner-up Vanillier is among an excellent field of entries. The Gavin Cromwell-trained runner has not been seen since finishing behind Corach Rambler at Aintree and could clash with the likes of Janidil, French Dynamite and James Du Berlais.

British jumps action takes place at Musselburgh, Lingfield and Taunton.

Friday

The ever-popular Paisley Park is poised for his seasonal return in Friday's Coral Long Distance Hurdle (3.00 ). He is set to take on the talented mare Marie's Rock. Tom Bellamy will take over on the former Stayers' Hurdle hero with Dashel Drasher also a potential opponent.

A quality card also includes the Grade 2 Coral John Francome Novices' Chase (1.50), where high-class talent Hermes Allen is set to make his first start over fences against impressive back-to-back winner Nickle Back. JP McManus' Jeriko Du Reponet is held in very high regard and it will be fascinating to see his debut for Nicky Henderson at 12.10 .

There is also action at Musselburgh and Doncaster.

Saturday

The horse everyone wants to see is back on Saturday. Constitution Hill will make his first start since April in Newcastle's BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle (1.55 ), seeking an eighth consecutive victory under rules. The incredible Champion Hurdle winner could take on Love Envoi, You Wear It Well and former winner Not So Sleepy.

Coral Gold Cup: Newbury's biggest day of the season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Newbury's Coral Gold Cup (3.00) is one of the early highlights of the season and is poised to be an absolute cracker, with strong representation from Britain and Ireland.

Complete Unknown, who chased home Gerri Colombe at Aintree last season, leads the line for Britain having made a winning return with the home challenge supported by Monbeg Genius, Midnight River and Kitty's Light. Mahler Mission was ahead in the National Hunt Chase before coming down in March and looks like Ireland's main hope.

The two excellent cards are supported by action from Bangor and Doncaster.

Sunday

A day on from Constitution Hill, one of his biggest rivals will hit the track with Impaire Et Passe in line to return in the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle (2.35 ). His opposition could include Teahupoo, Sire Du Berlais and Ashroe Diamond.

That will be one of three Grade 1 contests at Fairyhouse with Corbetts Cross and Sharjah among early entries in the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase (2.00) while Encanto Bruno, Mahon's Way and Brighterdaysahead are among a cluster of big names on course for the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle (1.25).

In Britain, the Listed Mares' Chase (1.35) at Carlisle is the highlight, with racing also coming from Leicester.

