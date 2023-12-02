'It's great to repay the owner's patience' - Peking Rose defies near year-long layoff to seal Fergal O'Brien double

A spate of non-runners and omitted obstacles on a chilly afternoon at the course proved no hindrance for the Fergal O'Brien team as Peking Rose bounced back to form on his first start for almost a year in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

The eight-year-old was pulled up at Newbury on New Year's Eve when last seen but made a winning return under Paddy Brennan to score by a nose from favourite Matchless, and O'Brien was full of praise for former staff member Molly Sherring for getting the winner back to his best.

He said: "I'm delighted with Peking Rose. He's been off for a long time and credit has to be given to Molly Sherring, who used to look after him when she worked for us and now has a pre-training yard with Liam Harrison down the road.

"She did a lot of work with this lad since his last run and sent him back to us in great shape, as we just couldn't get him right. The owners have been very patient and we're delighted to be able to repay them too."

The win completed a double for the trainer following the victory of hurdling debutant Mistral Blue , who, like Peking Rose, contested just four flights when scoring by 16 lengths in the 2m3½f mares' novice hurdle.

"It's lovely for Mistral Blue to win, as her owners bred her; it's always great when they are able to see them all the way through," O'Brien said.

"There were a lot of flights omitted, but the hurdles would have improved her, as she's a good little jumper and is very straightforward. Well done to Doncaster for getting the racing on. It was touch and go but they gave it every chance and it was a good day for us."

