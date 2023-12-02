Trainers unhappy with Bangor ground - but clerk insists track is 'perfectly raceable'

Bangor's Saturday fixture has been hit by a spate of late non-runners with trainers concerned about the state of the ground.

The all-hurdle card passed an 8am inspection with no frost reported to be in the ground, but some trainers and jockeys who walked the course before racing expressed concerns about conditions.

Speaking before the opening race, trainer Kerry Lee said: "It's not safe. It's mostly frozen and where it's not frozen it's a bog. You just couldn't run a nice horse on it. Unless things improve dramatically, I'll be taking out my runner [Tedtwo in 2.21]."

The opening handicap hurdle was reduced to a match after a total of four non-runners. Issam and Iontach Cheval were withdrawn just before the race because of the ground, joining Magical King (going) and Diamand De Vindecy (self-certificate) in coming out.

Iontach Cheval's trainer Alastair Ralph also took out his other runner on the card, Risk D'Argent (1.11).

'We wouldn't be doing anything here that isn't safe'

Clerk of the course Andrew Tulloch said: "There's a crust in places but it's perfectly safe and perfectly raceable. The majority of the course has been covered with fleece for the last few days. People are entitled to their opinions but in our view it's safe to race. We wouldn't be doing anything here that isn't safe for horses and jockeys."

Richard Patrick was one of the jockeys who expressed his concern about the track before racing, but Sean Bowen, who missed the ride on Iontach Cheval in the first, was more positive.

"It's defrosted a bit since I ran round," he said. "We've had plenty of time and the sun has been up, so hopefully it will be grand."

The jockeys riding in the opening race were happy with conditions. Peter Kavanagh, who won on the Donald McCain-trained Ballygeary, said: "It's riding fine. I walked the track and there were just a couple of places where it was a little bit patchy, but it's thawed out now."

Fergus Gillard, rider of runner-up Skycutter, said: "I thought it was fine and rode like soft ground. They were going through the patch they were worried about all right and the frost hasn't got in very deep."

McCain, who went out on the course before racing, said after the race: "It is a little bit crispy on top but there's a good covering of grass and it's slow underneath."

