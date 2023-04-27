'It didn't look likely for a long way!' - Stumps Or Slips gives Tom Weston a first winner of the season

Lewis Stones gained some compensation for a narrow defeat at Punchestown this week to strike with his only ride when delivering Stumps Or Slips late to take the 2m handicap chase.

Stones was beaten a length on Bread And Butter, who like Stumps Or Slips is owned by William Woodhouse, on Wednesday, but was on the right side of a close finish this time to deny Getaman, who had looked the likely winner for most of the straight.

Stumps Or Slips had been pulled up at Warwick on his chasing debut when last seen but appreciated being kept to the rear for much of the race to provide trainer Tom Weston with his first winner of the season.

“The plan today was just a clear round,” Weston told Racing TV. “He came here a couple of months ago and didn’t jump very well. I said to Lewis take your time, be patient and just get him jumping. He did munch a couple but was okay in the main.

“Perhaps he wanted a bit further or whether they all just stopped in front of him, I don’t quite know. It certainly didn’t look very likely for a long way!”

Regarding Ruth completes a double for Bryony Frost and Lucy Wadham in the feature handicap hurdle at Warwick Credit: Ross Kinnaird

Doubles all round

Regarding Ruth was well beaten on Grand National day when last seen but bounced back to score at 20-1 in the feature 3m1f handicap hurdle. The success completed a double for Lucy Wadham and Bryony Frost, who had earlier steered Scene One to a first win over hurdles.

Also combining for a double was James Davies and Nick Gifford, with the latter one winner away from recording his best season since 2010-11 after My Bad Lucy and Northern Poet took him to 13 for the campaign.



